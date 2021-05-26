Two Side Gamers and Viru compare Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India in their recent video

With the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India just around the corner, there is a lot of excitement within the gaming community, and the game's upcoming release is a tremendous source of content for some of the biggest creators.

Recently, Two Side Gamers (TSG Jash and TSG Ritik), who are very prominent names in the Free Fire community, boasting more than 7 million subscribers on their YouTube channel, uploaded a video with Viru, who is a professional esports player.

In this video, TSG Ritik and Viru compare the two most popular battle royale games in the country, Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire, in a hilarious discussion. TSG Jash sat in the middle helping with the roasts.

Free Fire vs Battlegrounds Mobile India: Who will come out on top?

In this exclusive piece, TSG Jash, TSG Ritik and Viru share their statements regarding the video comparing Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire.

TSG Ritik (YouTuber at Two Side Gamers, Content Creator for Redowl Gaming):

This was a collaboration video in which we discussed the difference of Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire in a fun way, audience from both the communities liked our video and showed appreciation as at the end we also cleared that both games are good at their own place so there should be nothing to hate about.

Viru (Professional Esports Player for Redowl Gaming)

I had a lot of fun shooting this video with Jash and Ritik; there is always some tension between the audiences of both games, so we tried to make a funny segment about it, after which explaining that both games are fantastic and cater to their respective audiences, and that we should always support both to help grow the gaming ecosystem.

TSG Jash (Youtuber at Two Side Gamers, Content Creator for Redowl Gaming)

I had a lot of fun with it because my job was to make fun of two of them and assist them with their roasts, which made me laugh a lot. We are as eager as every fan for the arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India, therefore the goal of this video was to bring both communities together in a humorous way