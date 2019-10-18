U MUMBA ESPORTS wins the AMD GAMEON CS: GO 2019

The U Mumba eSports team, part of U Sports (owned by Founder Ronnie Screwvala and Co-founder & MD Supratik Sen) won the AMD GameOn CS: GO 2019 at the Comic On, HITEX Convention Centre, Hyderabad.

The winners of the AMD GameOn CS: GO 2019 will win a cash prize of INR 200,000/. After they reached the semi-final LAN spot through the pan-India online qualifiers, the team played a BO3(Best of 3) format against Team Kal Ana 5. They faced a setback in the first map (de_mirage, 12-16) but made a comeback by winning the other two maps (de_train, 16-12 and de_inferno, 16-13). Thereby, reaching the final by 2-1. They faced Team Invictus in the final and claimed the title by winning both the maps (de_dust2, 16-6 and de_overpass, 16-14) in the BO3(Best of 3) format.

Having recently won the Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup 2019 earlier this month, U Mumba eSports will now represent India in the Asian Championship.

U Sports Co-Founder & MD, Supratik Sen said, “The U Mumba eSports team has achieved their second victory in a row. I’m proud of the team and what it achieved in such a short time! This is a 4-month-old team and it’s already making good progress amongst the top teams In India... but still a long way to go for international success. That is where the team and we all want to go. The team needs to stay patient, keep working hard and maintain the positive streak. I am sure the boys will do us proud in Taiwan too, where they would represent India against other Asian Countries!”

U Mumba CS: GO Captain, Ritesh Shah said, “The team coordination was in unison and all the players played very well, as we managed to beat the opponents. I feel very proud of the boys as our strategy has worked for us and we managed to overcome tough opponents and win our second trophy! India has a huge number of gamers and a large fan following in eSports. We want to inspire gamers to compete more as we have a lot of talent in India!”

Amar Ratnam, Team Manager said, “The team has worked really hard on their game. They’ve improved so much in the past 4 months since inception. The results can clearly be seen. We now must keep the momentum going with more practice and control. Hope gamers all over enjoyed our matches. Kudos to the team!”

