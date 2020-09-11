Ubisoft Forward: 5 best games announced at the event

Fans of Ubisoft games had been looking forward to September 10 and were anticipating some huge news regarding some of their favourite franchises. With strong rumours of certain gaming royalties making a comeback, fans' expectations were understandably high.

The event was replete with new game announcements as well as content for existing game franchises and the return of an iconic Ubisoft protagonist to the centre stage. The event was an overall success with the fanbase, with one game, in particular, garnering all sorts of fan reactions and discussion.

Five best games announced at Ubisoft Forward

1) Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

The internet had been rife with speculation weeks before Ubisoft Forward, with rumblings of a new Prince of Persia game being on the cards. Ubisoft did not disappoint as they unveiled their ambitious project.

Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai head development on the game. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, as the title suggests, is a remake of the classic.

More than just a texture update, the game will be built from the ground up. To many players, the Arabian Nights-like tale of the original is what drew them to the franchise, which is why the Remake is especially great news for them.

Advertisement

Yuri Lowenthal, who now plays Spider-Man, also reprises his role as the titular Prince, much to fans' delight.

The game comes out on January 21, 2021 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

2) Immortals Fenyx Rising

The game that was revealed last year as Gods and Monsters was announced at the event as Immortals Fenyx Rising. The game looks to be Ubisoft's take on a genre similar to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The expansive open-world, the fantastical and mythological setting has the fanbase optimistic for the game. Visually, the game looks very impressive, with a charming art style to back it up. The game puts players in control of Fenyx in the land of Greek Mythology as they attempt to help rescue the gods in danger.

Fenyx is a customizable character and players will be able to acquire and equip various cosmetic and utility items throughout the course of the game. Immortals Fenyx Rising might just be the surprise hit from Ubisoft.

The game comes out on December 3, 2020 for PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

3) Far Cry VR

It does look like more and more Triple-A studios are looking to expand their capabilities with VR, with Valve coming out with Half-Life: Alyx, one of the biggest hits of 2020. Ubisoft's venture into VR comes in the form of Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity, a VR-driven experience seemingly related to the events of Far Cry 3.

Far Cry 3 is already a pretty immersive and substantial experience, and VR will, no doubt, enhance that many times over.

However, the big catch is that the experience is only available in select venues from Zero Latency VR. Whether the game will be out for more home-based VR setups is yet to be seen.

Far Cry 3 is one of the best games to be given the VR treatment as it opens up a tonne of possibilities for exploration in the game. The prospect of players being able to skydive and glide across mountains and scenic islands in VR is quite exciting.

4) For Honor: Resistance

A game that many in the gaming community overlook as being just a run-of-the-mill Ubisoft title is For Honor. However, a more in-depth look into the game will suggest that the game is brimming with a tonne of great content and hours of gameplay.

However, the game has a very active player base whose numbers are surprisingly relatively high. A large part of the game's apparent lack of popularity amongst the broader fanbase seems to be the issues that the game faced at launch.

With laggy controls, frequently disconnecting opponents and a surprising lack of diverse content scared away potential fans of the game. However, at the core, For Honor has always been a great game.

The game has evolved into a much better game with time, and it is great to see Ubisoft still supporting the game with new content.

5) Riders Republic

Riders Republic, much like Steep, looks to capitalize on the extreme sports fanbase in the gaming community. Riders Republic is a new, massively multiplayer sports game that looks to bring out the extreme athlete out of players.

The game will feature the entire country of the United States being open for events such as snowboarding, downhill biking, wingsuit gliding, and much more. Fans of the game Steep found this a little odd that the game wasn't titled Steep 2.

However, it looks like Ubisoft is looking to capture a broader audience with this game, making it more accessible to potential players.