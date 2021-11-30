Ubisoft games including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6, might finally be coming back to Steam

The Ubisoft Connect PC Client was recently added to Steam’s default package, which is now available to all users. This could very well indicate Ubisoft titles making a return to the Steam platform.

Ubisoft games on Steam are nothing new. In fact, prior to 2019, all Ubisoft titles were available on the latter platform. However, Ubisoft later opted to release games on the Epic Games Store alongside Ubisoft Connect, known as UPLAY, instead of Steam. Suffice to say, this move culminated in notable ramifications.

However, after 2 years, Ubisoft titles might make a return to Steam.

Why Ubisoft games returning to Steam makes sense

Prior to 2019, Ubisoft used to sell games simultaneously on Uplay (Ubisoft Connect) and Steam. Titles purchased on Steam would then be added to the connected Ubisoft Account and launched with the Uplay (Ubisoft Connect) application.

Ubisoft Connect PC Client was added to Steam's default package (all accounts have access to this by default), are new Ubisoft games coming to Steam?

Since the launch of the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft has stopped bringing new titles to Steam, opting for the former as a simultaneous release platform instead. However, as the Epic Games Store is not as convenient as Steam and boasts a much smaller userbase, the games' appeal and influence on the PC platform have reduced drastically.

While older titles are still purchasable on Steam to this day, many new games aren't available. The most notable exclusions include:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Far Cry 6

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Division 2

Watch Dogs Legion

According to a recent SteamDB data mine, Ubisoft has updated its Connect package, which allows players to install the Connect application to launch Ubisoft games from Steam. This could very well indicate the return of eminent titles to Steam for purchase and play.

Steam Deck has a role to play

Bringing these titles along with localized pricing will certainly attract a lot of new fans. However, there seems to be a bigger reason for this massive influx of iconic games: The Steam Deck.

Steam Deck has taken the world by storm since its announcement. The device promises to bring PC gaming to the player’s palm, and make every title run seamlessly. Top-tier publishers, including Xbox and PlayStation, have already backed it with the hopes of a new era of handheld gaming.

Ubisoft has always been at the forefront of supporting new platforms, such as Google Stadia or Amazon Luna. Bringing games back to Steam could be the first step towards releasing future titles on the Steam Deck and supporting the platform.

Fans wait with bated breath in anticipation of Ubisoft games returning to Steam.

