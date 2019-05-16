Ubisoft News: The Company will be Releasing 3 more AAA game alongside the Newly Announced Ghost Recons Breakpoint by March 2020

Ubisoft recently revealed their 2018-2019 financial reports and talked about their upcoming fiscal year and the games that are about to be released in that time period. Surprisingly they are planning to release four major AAA games by the end of company 2019-2020 fiscal year which is March 2020.

Last week Ubisoft revealed a new entry in the Ghost Recons series which is Ghost Recons: Breakpoint. Ubisoft further went on to reveal a lengthy gameplay demo of the same as well as a story trailer alongside the game's release date which is October 4, 2019, on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Now what's interesting is to note here is that the E3 2019 is just around the corner and if Ubisoft has already shown so much of one of their big upcoming title this year and then this clearly indicates that the other three unannounced titles are going to be their major focus during their this year's E3 conference.

Sadly none of these titles is going to be released in 2019 which Ubisoft confirmed which clearly means that they will all be squashed together in the first three months of 2020. This, however, may seem that these games may end up competing against each other in terms of sales, but Ubisoft confirmed us all these three titles are of completely different genre.

Ubisoft also confirmed that their pirate adventure game called Skull and Bones have been delayed yet again and will be released sometime after March 2020 which means it is not one of those three titles. My bet's on a new Watch Dogs game, a new Steep game and a For Honor game.

Steep recently recevied a new update out of nowhere just recently and For Honor has been doing pretty well for itself in the last 2 years.Both these titles showed potential and a sequel could give a much needed boost to these new franchises.

What are your thoughts regarding these? What Ubisoft games are you looking forward to seeing at this year's E3? Tell me in the comments down below.

