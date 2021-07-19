Ubisoft is revealing a new Tom Clancy FPS game, which will reportedly be free to play

Tom Clancy, the sub-publishing brand for Ubisoft’s military shooter games, has grown over the last 20 years to include a multitude of franchises, and a new IP might be revealed tomorrow.

Tom Clancy, author and founder of Red Storm Entertainment, penned several spy thrillers and became synonymous with the military espionage genre. He went on to release several successful games with Red Storm and formed the groundwork for future Ubisoft titles.

Over the years, Ubisoft has developed games for six different Tom Clancy franchises, each with a distinct look.

A new free-to-play FPS Tom Clancy game will be revealed soon

Ubisoft recently took to Twitter to announce that a new Tom Clancy game will be revealed on July 19th, 2021, from 11 AM PDT / 2 PM EST / 8 PM CEST / 11:30 PM IST. While the name is yet to be announced, scenes featuring gameplay have already been revealed online.

According to gameplay clips, the game will be a PVP first-person shooter, with abilities such as deploying a dome shield to minimize damage. The game appears to belong to the close combat FPS genre.

Get a quick taste of a brand-new Ubisoft game right here, right now!



We had a chance to see what it looks like up close, and we can’t wait to tell you more. Keep an eye out on @Ubisoft tomorrow, July 19 at 11:15am PT for the full reveal. pic.twitter.com/nZkZB8kKNf — IGN (@IGN) July 18, 2021

According to popular industry insider Tom Henderson, the game is reportedly going to be a free-to-play title. Recently Ubisoft has been investing a lot more in free-to-play titles that can generate revenue through in-game transactions. Games such as Division Heartland and the upcoming new Top Clancy IP seem to share that design philosophy.

If it's free to play, as I've heard it is, it will probably do well. But holy crap, do something different. I had to second take because I thought it was some kind of Black Ops 3/4 MOD. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 18, 2021

Tom Clancy games published by Ubisoft over the years

Since 1998’s Rainbow Six, the Tom Clancy game franchises have grown significantly over the last 20 years. The Tom Clancy games consist of the following franchises:

Rainbow Six (1998 - Present)

Ghost Recon (2001 - Present)

Splinter Cell (2002 - 2013)

EndWar (2008 - 2014)

H.A.W.X (2009 - 2010)

The DIvision (2016 - Present)

Rainbow Six Siege, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and The Division 2 are currently being supported with new content and Rainbow Six Extraction and The Division Heartland are the newest additions.

The upcoming game, which is reportedly part of a new IP, will be the first one in 5 years since The Division. Fans are beyond excited to get a look at the upcoming game.

