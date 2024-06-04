UFL Open Beta set to launch: How to join, key dates, download size, and more

Strikerz Inc. recently announced the highly anticipated UFL Open Beta, set to roll out on consoles very soon. This news has been met with excitement, as the football video game market has been rather limited. Until now, players have primarily relied on EA Sports FC 24 and Konami’s eFootball 2024. However, UFL is poised to become a strong contender.

The upcoming Open Beta will provide an opportunity to get an early look at the game and form first impressions.

UFL Open Beta dates and other details

The UFL Open Beta test is exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 users (Image via Strikerz)

For the first time, Strikerz Inc., in collaboration with Xten, will make UFL accessible to a wider audience through the Open Beta. Previously, only selected testers had the chance to try out the game in its experimental stages.

Trending

Taking to X, the developers announced that the beta period will run from June 7 to June 9, 2024.

Expand Tweet

The UFL Open Beta download size and specifications are:

Download Size: 28.227 GB

28.227 GB Version: 1.000.009

1.000.009 Pre-Load: Available Now

Available Now Release Dates: June 7-9

How to pre-download UFL Open Beta

The Open Beta will be available to all eligible users. To participate, simply download the game. Note that this beta test is exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Players can pre-download the game using the following links:

As of writing, there is no information on whether the Open Beta will extend to other platforms in the future.

Those using PC and older generation consoles will not be able to join the upcoming beta test. That said, UFL is expected to be available on both PC and consoles following its official release.

Expand Tweet

This initial Open Beta phase is a significant step for UFL, giving fans a chance to experience what the game has to offer. The beta will provide valuable insights and feedback that can help shape the final product.

For now, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 users have a unique opportunity to dive into the world of UFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback