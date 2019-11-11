UK Charts: Death Stranding debuts at No. 2; Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remains top

Death Stranding

This week in gaming, we saw the release of Hideo Kojima's highly-anticipated, mysterious and enigmatic cinematic adventure Death Stranding on PS4. The game is the second big PS4 exclusive title that has released so far in 2019 alongside Sony Bend's Days Gone, which released way back in April.

Death Stranding is Sony's second-biggest new IP release this year, of course after Days Gone, which sold 36% more units at the launch compared to Kojima's game. Hence the game debuted at no 2 in the UK charts this week.

Death Stranding is Hideo Kojima's first title as an independent developer with his newly formed Kojima Productions. The game released to a lot of polarizing feedbacks and reviews from users and critics alike during the game's launch. Read our thoughts here on why this might have happened.

Holding it off is none other than Activision's next entry in the form of Call of Duty, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which continues to sell incredibly well across all platforms, retaining the first position for the third consecutive week.

Keep in mind that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare also had the best opening weekend for any Call of Duty game of this generation, making more than $600 million in just three days.

Another new entry in this week's UK charts is EA's Need for Speed: Heat, which debuted at No. 5 this time around, selling 41% less physical units than compared to 2017's Need for Speed Payback

Here is the list of top 10 games that made it to this week's UK Charts:-

#1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

#2. Death Stranding

#3. FIFA 2020

#4. Luigi's Mansion 3

#5. Need for Speed: Heat

#6. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

#7. Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle

#8. Mario & Sonic At The Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

#9. Minecraft

#10. Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

