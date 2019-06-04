UK Charts: Sony's Blood & Truth Becomes the First VR Game to Debut at Number 1

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 4 // 04 Jun 2019, 10:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Blood & Truth

Technology is advancing every passing day and Virtual Reality in gaming is finally getting the attention it deserves. Last Week, Sony's Blood and Truth released exclusively on the PS VR, received incredibly positive reviews from the critics and users alike.

Infact Blood & Truth seems to be Sony's first big PS VR game to achieve such a big feat. The game currently has a Metacritic score of 81 on PS4. The sales chart also supports the praise the game is receiving currently worldwide.

Blood & Truth debuted at No.1 on UK Charts at what seems to be a very quiet week for video game releases. None the less the game is the first VR game to debut at No.1 on UK Charts.

Blood & Truth surpassed gigantic titles such as Fifa 19, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Sony's own Days Gone to stand tall at the first position. However, the difference between the sales of 1st and 40th position is only of 6,000 copies.

Whatsoever be the case, Blood & Truth has established itself a good foundation and its highly likely that Sony will be willing to invest more in first party studios that can make VR exclusive titles like this.

Here are the list of top 10 best selling games for UK charts this week:-

Last Week This Week Title

New 1 Blood & VR

3 2 FIFA 19

Advertisement

1 3 Team Sonic Racing

2 4 Days Gone

5 5 Red Dead Redemption 2

New 6 Cricket 19: Official Game Of The Ashes

8 7 Mario Kart Deluxe

9 8 Grand Theft Auto V

10 9 Forza Horizon 4

7 10 Mortal Kombat 11

What games are you getting this week? Tell us in the comments down below. Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.