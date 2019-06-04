×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UK Charts: Sony's Blood & Truth Becomes the First VR Game to Debut at Number 1

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
4   //    04 Jun 2019, 10:40 IST

Blood & Truth
Blood & Truth

Technology is advancing every passing day and Virtual Reality in gaming is finally getting the attention it deserves. Last Week, Sony's Blood and Truth released exclusively on the PS VR, received incredibly positive reviews from the critics and users alike.

Infact Blood & Truth seems to be Sony's first big PS VR game to achieve such a big feat. The game currently has a Metacritic score of 81 on PS4. The sales chart also supports the praise the game is receiving currently worldwide.

Blood & Truth debuted at No.1 on UK Charts at what seems to be a very quiet week for video game releases. None the less the game is the first VR game to debut at No.1 on UK Charts.

Blood & Truth surpassed gigantic titles such as Fifa 19, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Sony's own Days Gone to stand tall at the first position. However, the difference between the sales of 1st and 40th position is only of 6,000 copies.

Whatsoever be the case, Blood & Truth has established itself a good foundation and its highly likely that Sony will be willing to invest more in first party studios that can make VR exclusive titles like this.

Here are the list of top 10 best selling games for UK charts this week:-

Last Week This Week Title

New 1 Blood & VR

3 2 FIFA 19

Advertisement

1 3 Team Sonic Racing

2 4 Days Gone

5 5 Red Dead Redemption 2

New 6 Cricket 19: Official Game Of The Ashes

8 7 Mario Kart Deluxe

9 8 Grand Theft Auto V

10 9 Forza Horizon 4

7 10 Mortal Kombat 11


What games are you getting this week? Tell us in the comments down below. Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) PlayStation
Advertisement
5 best VR Games you can play on Steam 
RELATED STORY
The Most Anticipated VR Games of 2019
RELATED STORY
Nintendo Switch: Super Mario Odyssey and Breath of the Wild will be available on VR
RELATED STORY
iB Cricket Super Over League- Top cricketers are competing in this VR Cricket game
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K20: Every new championship belt which will be in the game
RELATED STORY
Valve Index: The newest VR headset to enter the market, pre-orders start today
RELATED STORY
Nintendo announces Labo VR for the Switch; Release date revealed
RELATED STORY
Rockstar Games: Grand Theft Auto 6 or Bully 2; Which Title should the Studio Work on First?
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Best Weapons To Use In CS: GO with Damage Charts
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: 3 Things to Expect from the New Game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us