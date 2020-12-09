UK gangs are reportedly stealing PS5 consoles from delivery trucks

Recently, sources have claimed that various UK gangs have been stealing PS5 consoles from behind delivery trucks.

The Times had initially reported that at least 27 different incidents of gangs breaking into fast-moving lorries to steal various expensive items have come up.

These include PS5s, TVs, cosmetics, mobile phones, and cigarettes that are being shipped across the UK due to the upcoming holiday period. .

Moreover, Amazon has been dealing with various “missing” deliveries of PS5 consoles across the UK. Packages have been long delayed or marked delivered when they haven’t been.

Now, it has been revealed that this might be the result of various UK gangs hitting trucks that transport these items.

@MrboomstickXL



The Phantom Playstation.



Seems like I may have fallen victim to the latest PS5 delivery scam happening across the UK.....



My PS5 never actually arrived at my address even though l had been tracking it on the delivery truck all day, 7 stops away from my home. pic.twitter.com/7AGlofixW3 — Alan Ultimate (@AL4NULT1MATE) November 20, 2020

UK gangs have been robbing trucks carrying PS5s and other expensive items

While various different theories had come up when the situation was initially reported, it now seems that these delays were a result of robberies. Gangs have been employing a technique called “Rollover”, which involves multiples cars boxing in a moving truck.

The thief wears a rope, climbs inside the lorry from his moving car, and throws the stuff back into the car before climbing back in and driving away.

Initially, Amazon had responded to the missing consignments by improving security at their warehouses and monitoring drivers closely.

Advertisement

They out there robbing the delivery trucks in uk for the ps5 — Dec 2nd (@itsjustTone) December 7, 2020

However, the lack of security while the consignments are on the move allows criminals to climb into the trucks without the driver realizing what is happening. Amazon had found that their deliveries were actually getting completed, but that the consignments were going “missing” during the journeys.

PS5 consoles have reportedly been stolen by UK gangs targeting delivery trucks in the runup to Christmas.https://t.co/wmlx02YnYl — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) December 7, 2020

While the mystery about the missing deliveries was solved, there was a further problem that customers have been dealing with. Quite a few of them promised that they received unrelated items instead of PS5 consoles - something which the truck robberies would not explain.

Hence, while some PS5 consignments ended up getting stolen midway through journeys, others have turned up with no PS5 inside. At this point of time, there has been no update about the reason behind these faulty deliveries, with more information expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.