Uncharted 4 for PC confirmed by official Sony report

With the success of Sony's first-party titles, like Horizon Zero Dawn, on PC, the Japanese console and game maker has now confirmed Uncharted 4 for PC. Sony did this by effectively reaffirming its faith in the most open gaming platform during an "Investor Relations" presentation.

The news is definitely a boon for PC gamers and a step in the right decision, as Sony joins Microsoft in an effort to reduce platform exclusivity in favor of higher sales.

Sony report confirms Uncharted 4 as the first of many PS exclusives coming to PC

The slide in Sony's Investor Relations presentation confirming Uncharted 4 as the next PC release (image via Sony)

On page 26 of Sony's 37 slide presentation, "New growth vectors" are detailed, where the success of Horizon Zero Dawn's PC port is listed as the driving force to bring more first party PlayStation exclusives to the PC platform. Citing a 250% return on investment for the title, Sony is dedicated to bringing more exclusives to PC, with Uncharted being next in line, after Days Gone's release just a few weeks ago.

Sony is looking to grab a slice of the mobile gaming pie too it seems, as it lists mobile games as a focus for PlayStation Studios in the near future.

Another interesting point to note from the presentation was the mention of service-based games that release on and off consoles. This points towards the possibility of simultaneous launches on the PlayStation and PC platforms, marking a potential end to timed exclusives as well.

If Uncharted 4 meets Sony's expectations on the PC platform, more first-party exclusives like God of War and The Last of Us could eventually find their way to the mouse and keyboard.

