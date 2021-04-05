The Uncharted franchise might be one of the most quintessential franchises of the modern AAA industry, and it seems like players are still discovering new things about it.

For a series that has been around as long as Uncharted has, it is truly a wonder that gamers still find out unique things. For instance, only a couple of years ago, the Naughty Dog devs revealed that the red marks on the screen in Uncharted weren't damaged, blood, or hits that Nate was taking.

Instead, they were essentially representative of Nate's "luck" running out, which made sense thematically, way more than Nathan being a superhuman bullet sponge.

Now, another Naughty Dog dev, Jonathan Cooper, has revealed an extremely rare Easter Egg in both Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy that is a nod to the Assassin's Creed franchise.

Uncharted dev reveals rare Assassin's Creed Easter egg in Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy

Added Assassin's Creed synchronizations in both Uncharted games I worked on but hardly anyone found the one in Uncharted 4 because you need to not touch the controller for a few seconds... https://t.co/GYXVJehj90 pic.twitter.com/NP9jiVTFJ3 — Jonathan Cooper (@GameAnim) April 4, 2021

In Uncharted 4, during the Madagascar section, players can climb this building within the small city after they head towards one of the towers with Sully. The tower looks over the city quite majestically, and once atop, the scenery looks very much like something straight out of Assasin's Creed.

To trigger this AC-like cutscene, players must not touch the controller for a few seconds, as Nathan attempts to balance while the camera slowly pans around him.

Uncharted: Lost Legacy contains a far more polished version of this Easter egg, with Chloe performing some pretty sick yoga atop the tower.

In Chapter 4, there is a rather tall tower in the middle of the semi-open-world map, which players can climb. After reaching the top, players must let go of the controller, and a small cutscene will trigger, much in the same way it does with Synchronizations in the Assassin's Creed series.

Doing this will unlock the trophy "Your Prize," which probably means more players have discovered this Easter egg rather than the one in Uncharted 4.