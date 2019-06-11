Uncover the legacy of The Last Remnant Remastered from today on Nintendo Switch
Square Enix Ltd., today announced that THE LAST REMNANT™ Remastered is available now for the Nintendo Switch™ system.
Watch the announcement trailer now:
Originally released in 2008, THE LAST REMNANT captured the hearts and minds of gamers with its enthralling story, countless characters and intricate battle system. In a world filled with “Remnants” – ancient artefacts that grant mysterious abilities to its wielders – players can now uncover the mysteries of Rush Sykes, at home or on-the-go.
THE LAST REMNANT Remastered features:
Beautifully enhanced graphics enabled by Unreal®Engine 4, allowing for a more immersive and captivating adventure
- UI (user interface) updates to make it look and feel better than ever before
- a unique morale system that changes the outcome of battle, and
- an intricate battle system where commands change depending on the status of allies and enemies
Additionally, the new ‘Inside THE LAST REMNANT Remastered” developer featurette was released today, providing an in-depth look at some of the secrets behind the creation of this timeless adventure featuring interviews with the development team. Watch the ‘Inside THE LAST REMNANT Remastered’ featurette:
The ‘Inside FINAL FANTASY’ series takes viewers on a deep dive into the legacy of the series bringing together interviews with a variety of original creators, artists and developers looking back on the development of many revered, fan-favourite titles. Follow the FINAL FANTASY YouTube channel for updates in the Inside FINAL FANTASY series: https://www.youtube.com/finalfantasy
THE LAST REMNANT Remastered is available digitally for the Nintendo Switch™ system and PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system.