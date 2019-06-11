Uncover the legacy of The Last Remnant Remastered from today on Nintendo Switch

Square Enix Ltd., today announced that THE LAST REMNANT™ Remastered is available now for the Nintendo Switch™ system.

Originally released in 2008, THE LAST REMNANT captured the hearts and minds of gamers with its enthralling story, countless characters and intricate battle system. In a world filled with “Remnants” – ancient artefacts that grant mysterious abilities to its wielders – players can now uncover the mysteries of Rush Sykes, at home or on-the-go.

THE LAST REMNANT Remastered features:

Beautifully enhanced graphics enabled by Unreal®Engine 4, allowing for a more immersive and captivating adventure

UI (user interface) updates to make it look and feel better than ever before

a unique morale system that changes the outcome of battle, and

an intricate battle system where commands change depending on the status of allies and enemies

Additionally, the new ‘Inside THE LAST REMNANT Remastered” developer featurette was released today, providing an in-depth look at some of the secrets behind the creation of this timeless adventure featuring interviews with the development team. Watch the ‘Inside THE LAST REMNANT Remastered’ featurette:

The ‘Inside FINAL FANTASY’ series takes viewers on a deep dive into the legacy of the series bringing together interviews with a variety of original creators, artists and developers looking back on the development of many revered, fan-favourite titles. Follow the FINAL FANTASY YouTube channel for updates in the Inside FINAL FANTASY series: https://www.youtube.com/finalfantasy

THE LAST REMNANT Remastered is available digitally for the Nintendo Switch™ system and PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system.