Understanding Fortnite's 'Building Element'

Fortnite's building mechanics being put into use.

Fortnite, the billion-dollar game mixes up an odd-sounding element along with classic Battle Royale "Shooting" factor which is what made the game a hit among millions around the world. If you haven't already guessed, It's the 'Building' part of it.

Everything from a castle to a simple 1x1 structure could be built in-game. The idea behind it was to be able to defend yourself from enemy projectiles and bullets using cover that you build yourself and not rely just on the natural protection around you. However, players quickly got creative with it and we had marvels like Bugha, Tfue, Ninja and many more who took building to another level.

It might seem strenuous but we assure you, once you have the basics figured its as easy as eating a cake.

There are a total of four types of structures that you can build:

1) Stairs

2) Wall

3) Floor

4) Pyramids

Each of these structures serve a specific purpose and should be used strategically during fights to defend yourself from enemies or secure loot/teammates. You can collect them by farming for items all around the map. Trees give you wood. Rocks or walls generally give you bricks and cars, trucks and railings generally contribute to the metal collection.

While you can use all three elements to build, all of them have different health bars as they would be in real life. Wood usually is the easiest one to break followed by brick and lastly metal which takes the most effort to both farm and break down once fully built. Here is how each structure can be used in-game.

Stairs

The most basic purpose that a stair serves is to help you move upwards. To reach an item that's on higher ground or position yourself above the enemy from where it is easier to shoot at your target is generally what they are used for. However, there could be no limits on how they could be used depending on your imagination.

Walls

The most efficient way to block enemy fire is by simply placing a wall in front of you, as it will take up most of the shots keeping your health intact. To quickly secure yourself from all directions you can easily rack up a 1x1 by building walls all around you which could be done by selecting wall and then moving the mouse in a circular motion, placing pieces all around you.

Floor

If you are ever confronted by an enemy that is above you, this is the piece that will come in handy. Floors are commonly placed above or below your character depending upon your situation. A 1 by 1 is complete only when you place a floor on top of it to cover your head.

Pyramids

This is generally considered as an extra layer of protection which you could place on top of your roof. However, getting creative with it could open up a whole array of options for which a pyramid can be used. An example of this would be to block an enemy trying to attain high ground by placing a cone from the opposite direction. The pyramid has endless possibilities but is mostly considered as a protective layering item to stay secure.

Fortnite's playlist offers practice modes such as 'Creative and 'Playgrounds' which are ideally the best to take your building skills to a higher level.