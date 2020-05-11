Understanding the Doomsday event in Fortnite: Are Midas' intentions good or evil?

Understanding the Doomsday event in Fortnite. (Image Credits: Gamerevolution)

As Fortnite approaches closer to Season 3, the Doomsday device seems to be coming into play.

The Doomsday device in Fortnite is a spherical machine which is located inside 'The Agency' in Midas' room. The device in itself has amassed a ton of theories about its purpose. These theories range from anywhere between the destruction of the entire Fortnite map, to it being Midas' weapon to gain power and position as an overlord in the Fortnite storyline.

A leaked image of the the Doomsday device in Fortnite (Image Credits: FortTroy)

The Doomsday device might even be closely related to the upcoming water theme. This storyline would work if the machine were to essentially destroy parts of the Fortnite map, causing it to slowly flood and be submerged underwater.

However, before we jump into when exactly the Doomsday event is in Fortnite, let us take a look at the epicentre of where all the action is about to go down.

If you have been around 'The Agency' location in the recent past, you would have noticed about five hatches that can be found in the surrounding areas. These hatches are also submerged underwater, and bear a striking resemblance to missile silos.

Fortnite Doomsday event silos (Image Credit: ItsRiddlez)

The idea may sound crazy at first, but bear in mind that the whole Doomsday event in Fortnite is tied up around the "Destruction" theme, based on what we know now.

It could be possible that we see missiles firing up into the sky and destroying certain areas of the map, causing the water around the island to pour in. This would explain the whole "Flood / Water" theme that has been discussed as a part of Fortnite's Season 3 leaks.

Midas has a notorious reputation as the leader of Ghost Faction. The 'King' is known to have eliminated certain faction members who supposedly gained too much 'intel' about his plans.

As pointed out by popular Fortnite YouTuber 'PlayStationGrenade', Midas has an entire Fortnite soundtrack dedicated to him titled 'Subterfuge'. This roughly translates to "someone who cannot be trusted" or "using deceit for your gain".

This ought to clear things up regarding Midas's real intentions, and give us an hint as to what the Doomsday event in Fortnite is all about.