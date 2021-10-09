Undying vs Alliance Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

With the end of day three of Dota 2 The International 10, the community is getting ready for another jam-packed day of awesome Dota 2 gameplay from the professionals.

Just like on day one and two of the group stages of TI 10, all 18 Dota 2 teams will be battling their respective group members as the fans will get to witness a total of 20 best-of-2 series. Among these series, the day will be launching off with four games in total, among which one is between Undying and Alliance.

Dota 2 The International 10: Undying vs Alliance

Predictions

While Alliance performed fairly well during the Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) season, Undying had to qualify through the North American regional qualifiers for the last six available spots at this year’s The International.

However, Alliance did not perform very well during the last two days of the group stage of Dota 2 The International 10, while Undying have been fairing decently on their own.

Alliance has secured only one series victory while drawing two of them within the last five series they played during the group stage. Undying, on the other hand, has secured two series victories and one draw, keeping them above Alliance in Group A as they look to carry on with this streak to secure the upper bracket position in the upcoming main stage matches from October 12.

Head to head results of Undying and Alliance

Ever since the formation of Undying, as they are a fairly new Dota 2 roster, the two teams have not gone head-to-head even once.

When and where to watch the series between Undying and Alliance

Dota 2 fans can watch the series between Undying and Alliance on Dota 2 Ti’s official Twitch channel from 12:30 PM IST.

Recent results of both sides

While Undying has secured two wins out of their most recent five series played, Alliance have managed to secure only one in their name.

Dota 2 The International 10 rosters for Undying and Alliance

Undying

Enzo “Timado” Gianoli

Jonathan “Bryle” De Guia

Jonáš “SabeRLight-” Volek

David Tan “MoonMeander” Boon Yang

DooYoung “DuBu” Kim

Alliance

Nikolay “Nikobaby” Nikolov

Linus “Limmp” Blomdin

Gustav “s4” Magnusson

Simon “Handsken” Haag

Artiom “fng” Barshack

