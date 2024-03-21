Unicorn Overlord: Should you let Tatiana continue her experiment?

As you make your way through Unicorn Overlord, you will eventually come across Tatiana’s quest line. You will get the option to either stop her experiment or let it continue. This choice is one of the many role-playing elements in the game. The story progression won't be affected much either way, you do, however, have the chance to unlock some narrative elements and recruit a unit to the Liberation Army.

Both your choices in relation to Tatiana’s experiments have their own rewards and consequences. As a result, many in the community are still on the fence when it comes to siding with her experiment.

This Unicorn Overlord guide will therefore go over what happens if you let Tatiana continue her experiment or end it after listening to the Clerics.

What happens if you stop Tatiana’s experiment in Unicorn Overlord?

Expand Tweet

One of your options during the quest will be to stop Tatiana’s experiment in Unicorn Overlord. If you do decide to stop her from completing what she set out to do, the Clerics from the Liberation Army will take over the experiment. Additionally, you will be rewarded with 5 Elixir, which you can then use to revive your allies with full HP.

However, do note that if you plan to stop her, you will not be able to recruit her as the story progresses.

What happens if you let Tatiana continue in Unicorn Overlord?

If you let Tatiana complete her experiment, you will be losing your favor with the Clerics of the Liberation Army. However, that is a small price to pay considering you will be able to immediately recruit Tatiana to the Liberation Army should you let her continue.

Tatiana is a Castor Support who comes with a variety of Recovery and Healing Magick. She pairs incredibly well with units like Hoplites and Gladiators, those who have HP.

Expand Tweet

Should you let Tatiana’s experiment continue in Unicorn Overlord?

The choice of letting Tatiana continue with her experiment will ultimately depend on what you want out of the quest. If you want a powerful healer for your party, then let her continue. However, if you are in dire need of some revival items, then you can always side with the Druids and stop her.