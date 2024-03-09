Unicorn Overlord trophy guide: How to unlock all achievements

Unicorn Overlord, Vanillaware and Atlus’ latest strategy RPG, is finally here, and that means it’s time to unlock a trophy or two. This game offers players various trophies and achievements to collect alongside its incredible storytelling and tactical gameplay. We’ll review everything in the game’s collection of achievements and how to get them. If you’re worried about any of these requiring specific difficulties, we’ll also highlight that.

It also appears that every trophy in Unicorn Overlord can be unlocked in one playthrough, which should delight gamers worldwide. If you want to hunt down the Platinum for this new strategy game, here’s what you need to know.

All achievements to unlock Unicorn Overlord Platinum trophy

Some of these will just happen with enough time (Image via Atlus)

One of the great things about these Unicorn Overlord trophy unlocks is that they can be done in one playthrough. It also does not matter what difficulty you play the game on. Unlike games like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, none of these trophies require you to play the game at a specific level of challenge.

Some trophy unlocks for Unicorn Overlord will require much exploration and specific characters to trigger. For example, for Champion of the Coliseum, you must meet Amalia in the story and then climb through the entire offline Coliseum and beat her. Thankfully, you do not need to play online battles at all.

All trophies

Almighty Unicorn: Obtained all trophies.

Obtained all trophies. The Unicorn Ring: Completed the quest “The Unicorn Ring”.

Completed the quest “The Unicorn Ring”. The Priestess, Abducted: Completed the quest “The Priestess, Abducted”.

Completed the quest “The Priestess, Abducted”. Another Prince: Completed the quest “Another Prince”.

Completed the quest “Another Prince”. Heir to the Dragonlands: Completed the quest “Heir to the Dragonlands”.

Completed the quest “Heir to the Dragonlands”. O’er Wood and Water: Completed the quest “O’er Wood and Water”.

Completed the quest “O’er Wood and Water”. The Witch’s Word: Completed the quest “The Witch’s Word”.

Completed the quest “The Witch’s Word”. Legacy of the Lion Kings: Completed the quest “Legacy of the Lion Kings.”

Completed the quest “Legacy of the Lion Kings.” A Fleeting Dream: Completed the quest “A Fleeting Dream”

Completed the quest “A Fleeting Dream” Bound by Sacred Oath: Completed the quest “Bound by Sacred Oath.”

Completed the quest “Bound by Sacred Oath.” The Holy March: Completed the quest “The Holy March”.

Completed the quest “The Holy March”. Unicorn Overlord: Completed the quest “Unicorn Overlord”.

Completed the quest “Unicorn Overlord”. Dying Breath of an Empire Fallen: Completed the quest “Dying Breath of an Empire Fallen”.

Completed the quest “Dying Breath of an Empire Fallen”. The Rite of Covenant: Performed the Rite of Covenant on the isle of Palevia.

Performed the Rite of Covenant on the isle of Palevia. Wisdom of the Great Sages: Visited all six sanctuaries and receive the great sages’ power.

Visited all six sanctuaries and receive the great sages’ power. The Overlord, Defeated: Defeated Galerius once and for all.

Defeated Galerius once and for all. The Light of Fevrith: Shattered Baltro’s foul ambitions and liberated Fevrith for all time to come.

Shattered Baltro’s foul ambitions and liberated Fevrith for all time to come. It’s a Start: Completed 30 quests.

Completed 30 quests. Leading by Example: Completed 60 quests.

Completed 60 quests. Kind of Heart: Completed 90 quests.

Completed 90 quests. True Benevolence: Completed 120 quests.

Completed 120 quests. Servant of the People: Completed 150 quests.

Completed 150 quests. Three Birds with One Stone: Vanquished a three-member unit in just one battle.

Vanquished a three-member unit in just one battle. Four Birds with One Stone: Vanquished a four-member unit in just one battle.

Vanquished a four-member unit in just one battle. Five Birds with One Stone: Vanquished a five-member unit in just one battle.

Vanquished a five-member unit in just one battle. A Superior Strike: Dealt 100 or more damage with a single attack.

Dealt 100 or more damage with a single attack. Reaching New Heights: Promoted any character to their advanced class.

Promoted any character to their advanced class. Paragon of Strength: Reached Lv. 50 with any character.

Reached Lv. 50 with any character. An Unbreakable Bond: Built maximum rapport between any two characters.

Built maximum rapport between any two characters. Fevrith, Restored: Restored all towns of Fevrith.

Restored all towns of Fevrith. Seasoned Gourmand: Ate ten meals in taverns.

Ate ten meals in taverns. A Fearsome Fivesome: Increase a unit’s maximum size to five members.

Increase a unit’s maximum size to five members. The Loyal Legion: Unlocked all available unit slots.

Unlocked all available unit slots. A Dusty Bookshelf: Obtained 100 archive entries.

Obtained 100 archive entries. A Burgeoning Library: Obtained 250 archive entries.

Obtained 250 archive entries. A Vast Athenaeum: Obtained 400 archive entries.

Obtained 400 archive entries. Compiler of Classes: Registered all classes in the Class Registry.

Registered all classes in the Class Registry. Rookie Traveler: Traversed over 30% of the world map.

Traversed over 30% of the world map. Veteran Traveler: Traversed over 60% of the world map.

Traversed over 60% of the world map. World Traveler: Traversed 100% of the world map.

Traversed 100% of the world map. Treasure Hunter: Followed maps to find five hidden treasures.

Followed maps to find five hidden treasures. Treasure Collector: Followed maps to find ten hidden treasures.

Followed maps to find ten hidden treasures. Treasure Master: Followed maps to find 20 hidden treasures.

Followed maps to find 20 hidden treasures. Nascent Days: Attained renown rank D.

Attained renown rank D. Whispers in the Streets: Attained renown rank C.

Attained renown rank C. Growing Cries of Revolution: Attained renown rank B.

Attained renown rank B. Beloved by All: Attained renown rank A.

Attained renown rank A. History Shall Speak their Names: Attained renown rank S.

Attained renown rank S. Finder of Fowl: Caught all escaped chickens.

Caught all escaped chickens. Beware their Rage: Had a biscuit stolen by a goalie.

Had a biscuit stolen by a goalie. Champion of the Coliseum: Defeated Amalia in an offline coliseum bout.

It will to take many battles to get this far (Image via Atlus)

If you want to get a Platinum trophy for Unicorn Overlord, you’ll have to do a lot of map exploration, treasure hunting, and build up your potential forces. It will take a lot of work, but in a game like this, you should be exploring everywhere, and freeing every town anyway. It’s a solid source of Honor and Renown, both of which are valuable currencies.

Unicorn Overlord is the latest strategy RPG from Vanillaware and Atlus. You can learn more about this tactical game in our in-depth review here.