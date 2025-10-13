Unleash the Avatar: Gameplay trailer breakdown

India-based independent studio Aeos Games just released a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming Soulslike game, Unleash the Avatar, which looks amazing. The game draws inspiration from Indian epics and places you in an alternate version of India where the forces of Naraka (hell) have broken into the mortal realm. You play as a lone warrior gifted with mythical powers to fight these hellish creatures while uncovering the mystery of how the barrier between worlds collapsed.

The trailer isn’t just about combat; it highlights Aeos Games’ attention to detail. From its haunting visuals to its mix of mythological and modern fantasy elements, this trailer shows that the team is serious about creating something unique in the Soulslike genre. Let’s break down the gameplay trailer to find out more about the game.

Everything we learned about Unleash the Avatar from the trailer

The gameplay trailer begins with a shot of Vishwapur, a once beautiful coastal area now overrun by demonic beings called Nisthari Rakshas. A major takeaway is the new alternate India setting. Compared to the earlier teaser, which appeared more modern and grounded, this version leans into high fantasy.

Nisthari Rakshas, the demonic enemies in Unleash the Avatar (Image via Aeos Games)

The developers said the change was based on fan feedback, as they felt the story and tone worked better with a mythic, epic world rather than a more realistic one. It was a smart move from Aeos Games to change the setting, as it helps the game stand out right away.

As for the enemy Nisthari Rakshas’ design, it seems to be inspired by Indian tantric gurus but with demonic features to represent their connection to Naraka. They are also capable of using unsettling dark magic abilities like bringing the dead back to life. As for their attacks, it seemed they rely on black magic, primitive looking weapons, and even bones.

The protagonist’s design feels very grounded, as he’s a young Indian man dressed in traditional clothes, wielding mythic weapons that can change size. His gear includes a one-sided eagle-shaped shoulder guard that can transform into wings, a divine chakra for ranged attacks, and a teleporting mini-shield.

The Sankat message appears when the enemy attacks. (Image via Aeos Games)

In terms of combat, Aeos Games seems to understand what Soulslike fans enjoy. Classic mechanics like dodge rolls, parries, and stagger attacks are present, but with some new twists. The chakra is for ranged attack, and it works similarly to Kratos’ Leviathan Axe from God of War, as it hits the target and then returns. The eagle shoulder guard can spawn wings, which can be used to shield against attack. However, it is unknown if it can be used for flight. As for the mini shield, it not only parries attacks but also lets him warp to wherever he throws it.

One detail I loved about the combat mechanic is when an enemy is about to perform a major attack, a “Sankat” warning flashes on screen, which means danger in Hindi. It’s a nice, localized touch that fits perfectly with the theme. The movement is smooth, attacks flow naturally, and enemy animations are crisp and easy to read, which is exactly what you would expect in a Soulslike game.

The Unleash the Avatar protagonist using the Feather Prism Form. (Image via Aeos Games)

Then there’s the special form, the Feather Prism Form, when the protagonist channels some of a major Indian deity, Lord Vishnu’s power. In this state, he’s nearly unstoppable, dodging and countering attacks with ease. It’s almost like Goku in Ultra Instinct, but set within an Indian mythological context. Moreover, the protagonist could be seen smirking, stylishly dodging, and performing cinematic finishers, adding some Indian cinematic flair to the protagonist’s personality.

Final thoughts on the Unleash the Avatar gameplay trailer

Behind all of this, the studio’s ambition is obvious. Aeos Games is a small 40-person team made up of new talent and veterans who’ve worked on major hits like Ghost of Tsushima, Path of Exile 2, and Hogwarts Legacy. Moreover, they’ve built everything like photogrammetry, motion capture, and enemy AI systems from the ground up. That’s almost unheard of for an indie studio, especially one that’s completely self-funded.

From what I’ve seen in the trailer, Unleash the Avatar looks like a bold and refreshing take on the Soulslike genre. It blends myth, culture, and challenging gameplay into something that feels both familiar and entirely new. You can wishlist it right now on Steam, and if the trailer is anything to go by, Aeos Games might just deliver one of the most promising and culturally rich Soulslikes games.

FAQ

When will you be able to play Unleash the Avatar?

It is the first title from Aeos Games, so they are still haven’t locked an official launch dates as it is hard to tell right now. However, they’re planning for a 2026 launch window.

Do you have to pay to play Unleash the Avatar?

Unleash the Avatar is a premium, one-time purchase. However, there would be no battle passes, no premium loot boxes, or daily grinds.

Is Unleash the Avatar coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2?

For now, Aeos Games confirmed Unleash the Avatar to be available for PC via Steam. They’re currently evaluating other platforms as well for their title and will announce them before the game’s launch.

Can you play Unleash the Avatar on the Steam Deck, Xbox ROG Ally, or Legion Go 2?

Aeos Games would love to bring Unleash the Avatar to Steam Deck and other handheld PC devices. Currently, their focus is solely on computers.

