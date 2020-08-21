If you were ever to assort battle royale games by their USP, there is little to no doubt that Fortnite would easily top that list.

What makes it possible for this BR game to do so is its unique style of storytelling come every new season. Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4 was perhaps one of the most surreal experiences with first-of-its-kind live events. A good example was when players could team up with friends and watch an unidentified rocket ship take off into space, leaving them with a puzzle that they had to solve.

However, as with the visitor’s rocket ship in the current season, Fortnite’s storyline progressions are now lost to a certain extent, and all we are left with are different superheroes crossing over from various films, comic books, and TV shows.

Epic Games is taking away the very factor that made Fortnite stand out

The game has way too many crossovers and ads as of Chapter 2 Season 3 (Image Credits: Forbes)

PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, and even Fall Guys are all battle royales, but Fortnite has always been different, and that is because of the storytelling techniques it adopts. If you take the 'story' aspect out of the equation, it leaves you with just another BR game where you can 'build'.

While there isn't anything wrong with superhero crossovers, it's alien to the world of Fortnite, and some might even say 'un-original'. Moreover, the game's actual narrative is somewhat lost between all the big brands and flashy maneuvers that follow.

At this point, its pretty evident what Fortnite is trying to achieve. It's a game that appeals to masses, something grabs your attention even if you aren't an avid gamer, but the challenge presented in front of Epic Games is this: How do you go about doing this and still keep everyone happy?

Well, they can't.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is yet another Marvel crossover, and the community is not happy

Leaked Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 poster (Image Credits: Merl)

Recently, Fortnite data miners discovered a poster for the upcoming season, and it all but confirms the arrival of another superhero in the battle royale island.

This time, it's the hammer-yielding god of thunder – Thor.

A popular Fortnite YouTuber, Merl, hosted a poll on Twitter, where he asked his followers to vote on whether they'd be happy with another Marvel crossover. Unsurprisingly, almost half of the community voted 'No' (44.7% to be precise).

The Fortnite community strongly opposed another Marvel-themed season

Agitated Fortnite players took to Twitter to express their dismay at Epic’s ignorance of the actual storyline.

Money > Story Line — verj (@vergelol) August 21, 2020

Maybe it’s just a teaser for the secret skin?? I’m hoping here that it’s not all marvel themed..... please — Ollie-W (@MikuMango) August 21, 2020

The fate of Fortnite remains a mystery, as the next season still has a week before it launches officially. However, the community has given its verdict, and its a negative one for Marvel.

For the time being, all we can do is wait in anticipation of what’s about to come.