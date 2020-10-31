Upcoming Destiny 2 expansions won't be as big as Forsaken

Beyond Light, the new expansion to Destiny 2 which is all set to be released on the 10th of November, won't be as big as Forsaken. In fact, chances are, for now, every expansion that comes out, won't be as big as Forsaken. Such a revelation was made by director Luke Smith, in a recent Twitch stream following the Beyond Light launch trailer.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light: What we know so far.

In the stream, Smith answered a question on how "big" the expansion would be in reality. As per his words, Destiny 2 Beyond Light wouldn't be as big as the Forsaken expansion. The team is really small at this time, and they're working from home as well, because of the pandemic.

However, when all is said and done, the new expansion is definitely bigger than Shadowkeep. There are a lot of new features coming in. Destiny 2 is going to add a range of new exotic weapons and armor to all three classes.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light also boasts of a new subclass called stasis. From the looks of it, stasis seems really overpowered at this point of time as well.

As a personal opinion, I can't wait to see what my hunter main can do with the stasis subclass.

So when it comes to all of these changes, the team at Bungie has really put in a lot of work into this current expansion. Europa is also a new addition to the game. There are new raids coming in, new storylines and new characters entering the fray too. There's a lot that Bungie has achieved given the limited means that it has.

Previously, the studio was supported by Activision's network, but right now, they are working independently. Thus, the amount of content they've planned to release as an independent studio, is amazing in itself. From the looks of it, the upcoming Season of the Hunt in Destiny 2 is going to receive a good push from the developers.

If you haven't pre-ordered your copy of Destiny 2 Beyond Light, do so now. The new expansion drops on the 10th of November.

So what are you waiting for Guardian? It's time we stepped into the darkness.