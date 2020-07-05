Top 5 upcoming Games in 2020

2020 is looking to be a solid year for games, with plenty of titles already in contention for Game of The Year award.

Here we look at 5 of the most hotly anticipated titles of 2020.

Ghost of Tsushima

So far, 2020 has been a great year for gaming, with multiple games, both AAA and Indie making their mark. There have been several games that are already in contention for Game of the Year.

With games like Doom Eternal, Animal Crossing and The Last of Us Part II already out in 2020, this year is looking to be a solid one for games.

Here, we look at five upcoming games that have got the videogame community excited.

5) Ghost of Tsushima

Sony has acquired several studios over the years that have been instrumental in the success of the PS4. It looks like the PS4 will be going out on a high note, with several big releases still on their way for the console.

SuckerPunch Studios' next outing will be Ghost of Tsushima, a Samurai-themed hack n' slash open-world game that looks as beautiful as it is daunting.

Known for the inFamous franchise, SuckerPunch Studios have a good grip on what makes an open-world exciting.

Ghost of Tsushima looks visually impressive as well, and might just be one of the best games of this year.

Release Date: 17 July 2020

(PS4)

4) Marvel's Avengers

The Avengers, is arguably, now the most recognizable superhero roster in the current landscape of media. Marvel's Avengers is the upcoming title Marvel's fans are anticipating with bated breath.

Fans hope this will be the title that does for Avengers what Batman: Arkham Asylum did for Batman in gaming.

So far, the gameplay looks promising enough, if packed with a good narrative. Perhaps this will be the beginning of a Marvel Gaming Universe as well.

Release Date: 4 September

(PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows)

3) Halo: Infinite

Halo Infinite, as fans are hoping, is the return to form for the Halo franchise for Microsoft and 343 Studios.

After the somewhat disappointing Halo 5: Guardians, fans are hoping that the next Halo will be the one that sees the Master Chief return to his place at the top of gaming mascots.

The pressure is on for 343 Studios and Microsoft for Halo Infinite to deliver as the system-seller for the Xbox Series X.

Release Date: Holidays 2020 (Not confirmed)

(Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows)

2) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

There were a lot of expectations from 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man by Insomniac Games, but none expected it to be one of the most successful games for the PS4.

The 2018 Spider-Man was simply the best Spider-Man game since Spider-man 2 in 2004. The next installment in the franchise revealed at the PS5 Reveal Event, Spider-Man: Miles Morales has the fans excited.

Featuring the titular Miles Morales as the protagonist, fans are excited to play as the young Miles in his first outing as Spider-Man in a videogame.

Release Date: Holidays 2020

(PS5

1) Cyberpunk 2077

Perhaps one of the most ambitious games in a very long time, CD Projekt Red wants to prove that they will continue to innovate in the RPG genre.

The Witcher 3, for a lot of fans, is one of the greatest games ever made and CDPR looks to continue with that momentum with Cyberpunk 2077.

Featuring a sprawling, well-detailed open-world and endlessly satisfying gameplay systems, Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to be a strong contender for Game of The Year.

Release Date: 19 November 2020

(Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows)