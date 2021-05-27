Upgraded Nintendo Switch could potentially hit markets by September 2021

With the norm of mid-generation upgrades set by Sony and Microsoft, the Nintendo Switch is all set to join the ranks as well, as per a report by Bloomberg.

Even at launch in 2017, the Nintendo Switch shipped with limited hardware compared to it's big brothers, the Xbox and the Playstation. Despite its underwhelming performance and lackluster handheld display, the Switch outdid itself and sold millions of units in no time.

However, with the launch of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, the Nintendo Switch is long overdue for a refresh.

Potential Nintendo Switch Pro in the works, could ship by September

The Bloomberg report states that the original 2017 Nintendo Switch will eventually be phased out, while the Switch Lite and the updated Switch will be available to buyers. The original 299$ price tag will no longer apply, as the upgraded components in the new Switch will set buyers back a few more dollars.

The rumored spec bumps look to be a 7-inch OLED display for the handheld device, which will be manufactured by Samsung, and a more powerful Nvidia SoC that can output at 4K resolution.

Industry analyst Matthew Kanterman had the following words to say about the rumours:

"An upgraded Switch can be extremely valuable in extending the lifecycle of the platform. Both Sony and Microsoft have had success with mid-cycle upgrades as a means to drive growth from live services and, as this becomes a greater driver for Nintendo, not fragmenting the user base across different platforms would be advantageous."

Whether or not Nintendo can pull off the upgrade during one of the largest silicon shortages in recent times and actually meet demand remains to be seen. A Nintendo representative was also asked about the rumors, but they declined to comment.

