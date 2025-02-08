Using Mutt in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, explained

Knowledge about using Mutt in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is important if you want every advantage you can get in the ruthless world of the game. Mutt is Henry's compassionate pet returning from the first Kingdom Come title's DLC. While you'll need to take care of his needs constantly, he is essential for many encounters in the game.

This article provides a guide on how to use Mutt in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Mutt in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Your loyal companion will get separated from you during the game's opening. Thus, you'll need to complete a side quest titled Mutt to reunite with your pet.

Mutt commands

Immediately after you meet up with him, the game will give you a brief tutorial on using Mutt in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 after you meet up with him. He can help you with many things in a combat or stealth encounter.

Sic

You can target a particular individual and command Mutt to sic on him. This will cause him to attack the man. It can be extremely useful if you happen to fight against multiple enemies. In PC, when looking at the person you want Mutt to attack, hold the X button (default keybind) while in combat mode, with a weapon drawn, or crouched to activate the sic command.

You can recall Mutt in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 to your side by simply holding X again while not looking at any targets.

Other Commands

Holding the Left Alt button (default keybind) while looking at Mutt will bring up a list of other commands you can execute.

Feeding

While holding the Left Alt Button, one of the things you can do is feed him. Select the feed option and then choose an item from the inventory to offer to your companion.

Track

You can pick one item from your inventory (provided it has a scent) and he will track it down.

Send home

If you for some reason don't want Mutt providing you company, you can send him home. He will stay in the Zhelejov Tavern if you’re in Trosky, and at the Devil’s Den if you're in the Kuttenberg region.

Behaviour

The Left Alt Menu will also include some behaviour types you can select if you want to control his movement.

Free

This command will give free rein to him. He will move more enthusiastically around you and will help you out whenever necessary.

Heel

The doggy will stay close to you and will follow your commands more obediently. This is a good option if you need his help in going through any stealth sections of the game.

Stay

If you do not want Mutt to accompany you in further areas, you can order him to stay where he stands.

Mutt's obedience

Frequent pets will keep Mutt happy (Image via Deep Silver)

While Mutt in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 can be of great help, you need to take care of him to make sure he always follows your commands. This is determined by his obedience level. You can check it in the Player: Sidekicks tab in the menu.

If the pet is attacked in combat, or you don't feed him occasionally, his obedience level will drop. If it goes too low, he'll stop following your commands and start constantly barking, which can attract unwanted attention. This can be especially bad during the stealth sections. If it goes even lower, he will leave you for some time. Do not worry though, he will return to you.

Regularly feeding Mutt healthy food, delivering frequent pets, and taking good care of him will keep his obedience topped up.

Houndmaster

You can upgrade Mutt's effectiveness in the game by investing in Houndmaster perks. These can add various unique abilities to Mutt's arsenal, such as:

Bark to distract guards

Boosting your Charisma by 3

Making stranger dogs less hostile towards you

Helping in Presence and Intimidation skill checks

Sniffing out places of interest

Many other upgrades can be unlocked by investing in this area.

