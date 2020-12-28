V flatlines immediately after buying the Rayfield Caliburn for 157,000 eddies in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has a ton of bugs, and here's one where V flatlines moments after purchasing the Rayfield Caliburn supercar for 157,000 eddies in-game from Dino Dinovic.

According to the video posted by Buffelz on YouTube, purchasing the Rayfield Caliburn for a sum of 157,000 eddies from Dino Dinovic at the City Center results in V flatlining almost immediately.

Cyberpunk 2077 has fallen victim to a plethora of bugs and glitches. Adding to that list, the Rayfield Caliburn supercar comes with its own set of bugs.

Definitely the faster car in Cyberpunk 2077 with a top speed of 211MPH along with boasting a 1,660 horsepower under the hood, the Rayfield Caliburn is a must-have car for everyone.

However, trying to purchase it from Dino Dinovic can trigger this bug, resulting in the player's character flatlining.

AND I HAVE THE SEXIEST CAR IN THE GAME NOW 💓💓💓💓 THE RAYFIELD CALIBURN...GOD IT'S SO PRETTY pic.twitter.com/iGBUVr31Ua — Vlynn @ E12S 🌸 (@vlynniii) December 24, 2020

Here's everything to know about the Rayfield Caliburn supercar in Cyberpunk 2077 and how players can unlock it without flatlining.

How to get the Rayfield Caliburn in Cyberpunk 2077?

Despite the supercar's sky-high price when purchased from Dino, the Rayfield Caliburn can actually be obtained for free by completing a quest in Cyberpunk 2077.

To grab the Rayfield Caliburn supercar in-game, players need to follow a series of simple steps. These steps are:

Players would need to complete the Ghost Town quest and agree to help Panam find Nash.

Once the quest is complete, players need to head over to the Badlands and enter the cave located south of Aldecaldo's camp.

Players need to drive inside this cave and keep driving until they spot a blue container.

This blue container is only accessible after the player has completed the Ghost Town quest and helped Panam in finding Nash.

The Rayfield Caliburn supercar will be waiting inside the blue container for the players to claim for free.

Once the vehicle has been acquired, players can simply use the "Call Vehicle" feature in Cyberpunk 2077 to call the supercar whenever required.

Unfortunately, players who try purchasing the Rayfield Caliburn from Dino Dinovic might end up flatlining. However, there's no need to splurge 157,000 eddies for a vehicle that can be claimed for free during Act Two of the main quest.