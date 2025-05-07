V Rising update 1.1 hotfix 5: Everything improved with the latest patch

V Rising, which was released back in 2022, received a major update a few days ago. It introduced a lot of new aspects to the game, including new difficulty settings, spells, etc. However, this new update had some minor bugs and glitches that gamers reported. Fortunately, V Rising released a hotfix addressing these issues.

Ad

Mentioned below are all the things that have been fixed with the latest patch. Read further to find out the entire patch notes as presented by Stunlock Studios.

Full patch notes for V Rising 1.1 update

Multiple bugs and glitches from the latest update are now fixed (Image via Stunlock Studios)

General

Ad

Trending

Fixed an issue where Vampire mounts could no longer be mounted. Please note that if your horse is currently bugged in this way, for the fix to take effect, you will have to resummon your horse. After it has been resummoned, it should not break again.

Fixed an issue where prisoners summoned to your base through a “Dusk Caller” over a long distance could get stuck in transit, and may never arrive, also causing players to be trapped in a “dominated subject” state. If you are still stuck in this state, you will have to use the “Release Target” ability to escape it. Unfortunately, this will kill the prisoner, but rest assured, there are still plenty of creatures to bend to your eternal will.

Fixed some skinning issues on several armor sets.

Fixed an issue where the names of some of the Gloomrot music box tracks were mixed up.

Fix for Wisteria Wall Growths that could sometimes clip through upper flooring.

Fixed an issue where blood pool blood infusions could not be shown on gamepad.

Fixed an issue where sometimes blood mixer blood quality would show incorrect values.

Fixed a typo in the “Stone Dust” tooltip where it referenced the “Smelter” instead of the “Furnace”.

Claw Skewering leap ability has been tweaked to make it hit more reliably if the server is lagging.

Added placement restriction where stairs cannot be placed on top of gravel pathing. This could create a situation where the stairs became unable to be deleted, due to its connection to the gravel pathing.

Fixed an issue where disconnected players could sometimes die from the sun within their castles.

Various optimizations were also added!

Ad

For more V Rising news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.