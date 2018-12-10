Valhall battle royale: The first medieval themed battle royale

Vikings take to the battlefield in Valhall

In this crazy trend of battle royales, we've seen a lot of titles coming out recently. With Fortnite and PUBG being the top contenders, players wouldn't expect much anything new from this genre now. But who would've thought that Vikings would take to the battlefield in this new developing title Valhall. Developers and publishers Blackrose arts are very excited about their new project.

The game is centered around the Norse mythology. The survivors from the last battle of Odin's army round up on an island. The great apocalypse which all Gods fear Ragnarok is on a verge of breaking out and the only way to stop is to find the legendary sword of Odin. But only one soldier can possess the weapon and thus the brother in arms have to slaughter each other to stop this disaster.

This battle royale has a 50 player mode and has a deep melee combat system with exception of bows and arrows. The map is designed around a Nordic-themed island with abandoned villages, sprawling forests, high mountains and deep caves in a cold landscape. A gravity anomaly called Apocalypse starts devouring the island from the outer rim and works its way towards the center of the island where Odin's sword is located.

Weapons can be found within chests, which scattered around the island as the survivors look for them. The game also has armors, shields and other protective gear. A parkour styled movement has been shown to traverse the landscape.

So far from the videos uploaded on the developer's social media, the game looks promising and is currently being crowdfunded on Indiegogo. The title can be seen on the steam and has to get a release date yet. But the developers are hoping to release the game soon enough.