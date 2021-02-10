Valheim Patch Notes: List of all patches released in February 2021

Valheim has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community since its early access in February.

To fuel this positivity, developers at Iron Gate AB have already released two patches to optimize the game.

The two updates, 0.142.5 and 0.142.6 fixed major bugs and glitches discovered during the early access phase. The entire list of changes being incorporated with update 0.142.5 are:

Fixed freeze at Valheim logo screen

Fixed Block-SFX

Fixed Spamming dodge consumed extra stamina.

Serverlist tweaks (multi-line names, server count)

Continuous music enabled by default.

Drowning effects added

Compendium icon updated

Made Hugin's dialogues slightly larger

More startling cores in burial chambers

Serverlist fixes

Lowered enemy per-player damage scaling.

Localization fixes

Server filter fix

Following this, developers released the 0.142.6 update, which contained one change. This update fixed the glitch that players were facing on the World Select GUI by preparing a corrupt world file.

Early patches for Valheim hints at a bright future for the game.

After being released as Early Access on February 2nd, Valheim swiftly gathered a major following. With more than 15,000 reviews on Steam, the game has garnered an 'Overwhelmingly Positive' review on the gaming platform.

Advertisement

Despite being in early access, developers have done extremely well to release updates swiftly. Valheim describes itself as,

"A brutal exploration and survival game...set in a procedurally-generated purgatory inspired by biking culture."

The game presents players with the option to build their empire, battle against enemies, and conquer their territories and resources. It has been designed with the basic concepts of a survival-sandbox experience.

Valheim also allows players to explore integral mechanics like building a trade route or even setting up a deep camp for hunting. Additionally, allowing up to 10 players in a single lobby makes Valheim an ideal multiplayer game.

Nonetheless, with one week passed since Valheim's release, developers have made their goals for the game clear. With two updates in the first week of release, Iron Gate AB plans to make Valheim a mainstream game for the community.