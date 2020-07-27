Valkyrae gives her verdict on opening an OnlyFans account

A popular name in the streaming circuit, Rachel 'Valkyrae' Hofstetter is a well-known gamer and content creator for lifestyle brand/gaming organisation- 100 Thieves.

She was the first female gamer to sign for the organisation and in January this year, she made the switch over from Twitch and officially signed with YouTube.

With around a million subscribers on YouTube, she uploads popular reaction videos, collaborative pieces and can also be seen playing games for all-female teams.

Valkyrae recently responded to demands for an OnlyFans account and expressed her views regarding the same on her Twitter platform.

What is OnlyFans?

OnlyFans is a controversial content subscription service, where content creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content.

The site welcomes a wide range of content and is popular in the adult entertainment industry. Users need to pay a monthly subscription to gain access to content.

The platform has been trending for a while and recently witnessed an upsurge when Beyonce, in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, referenced them in the remix version of her popular song, 'Savage' .

Valkyrae reacts

Valkyrae recently took to Twitter to share her views on OnlyFans and addressed a series of growing spams which demanded her to make an OnlyFans account.

She also expressed her opinion on the prevalent hate culture that has effectively sown its seeds in today's digital spectrum.

Her tweets are as follows:

Blocking anybody that spam demands me to make an OnlyFans. It’ll NEVER happen. I’d rather be off social media entirely & restart with a different job if this career fails, which it won’t.



NOTHING wrong with people who do OnlyFans, it’s just not the lifestyle I would want to live — rae (@Valkyrae) July 26, 2020

In conclusion, Hate is inevitable nomatter who you are, how successful you are, how good you try to be, how modest you are.. even hate for not having nudes LOL



You’ll be judged nomatter what so might as well do what makes you happiest and get judged for that

😁🎉 — rae (@Valkyrae) July 26, 2020

I really don’t think anything is wrong with OnlyFans😅 it works because there is a demand for it, people pay for what they want and people need money to live. If that’s how somebody wants to make money then what’s wrong with that? — rae (@Valkyrae) July 26, 2020

It’s just very repetitive, i don’t think it’s normal for anybody to receive demands/hate often you know? — rae (@Valkyrae) July 26, 2020

Reactions Online

Apart from attracting trolls who plague almost every post shared by internet personalities these days, her response also invited supportive messages from the streaming community as well as from those who genuinely appreciated her response:

Check out some of the tweets below:

The won’t stop. I genuinely believe these kids spam simp and OnlyFans because they want to feel part of the something which is the other incels spamming the same thing. we all know they couldn’t afford it anyways 😭 I’m just going to block them all LMAO — rae (@Valkyrae) July 26, 2020

QUEEN — Austin (@AustinOnTwitter) July 26, 2020

I look up and respect you so much rae, we all do. Keep it up queen — fluctra (@fluctraa) July 26, 2020

Remaining unfazed by trolls

Valkyrae has been viewed as an advocate for women in the realm of gaming and has often collaborated with female creators, with the hope of constructing better representation in an inclusive environment.

While trolls are inevitable in the digital age, she seems intent on not getting affected by them.

It’s okay I don’t mind blocking everybody :) this is just the one time warning — rae (@Valkyrae) July 26, 2020

It’s okay! It’s just repetitive every single day. Pretty immune after all these years lol — rae (@Valkyrae) July 26, 2020

Yeah as expected but I’m blocking everybody :D — rae (@Valkyrae) July 26, 2020

With these recent developments, the debate of the hour is the rampant toxicity in the streaming space. From a barrage of trolls to persistent criticism, there appears to be an unhealthy, highly-scrutinised and problematic atmosphere at play.

Pervasive toxicity seems to be in abundance on streaming platforms and in such a scenario, it is imperative for streamers to address such instances in order to effectively combat them.

With her recent tweets, Valkyrae appears to be leading the charge in the fight against unjust demands and incessant trolling.

You can take a look at the video below, which gives us a glimpse at Valkyrae's gaming journey: