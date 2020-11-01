Valyrae is a popular YouTuber/Twitch streamer who is a part of the lifestyle brand and esports organization ‘100 Thieves’. The streamer has a million followers on Twitch, along with around 1.82 million subscribers on YouTube. She is primarily a variety streamer, although she plays other games like League of Legends and more recently Among Us as well.

Moreover, quite a few of her streams are of the ‘IRL’ or ‘Just Chatting’ genre. Like other popular female streamers out there such as Pokimane and Alinity, Valkyrae has had her fair share of critics. The popular argument that is often levied against female streamers is that they are popular not because of talent, but because of their good looks.

Image Credits: YouTube

Recently, Valkyrae came across a ‘hater’ on Twitter who used a rather offensive term and mocked the fact that she has left Twitch.

Valkyrae reveals she left Twitch for a 'life-changing' contract with YouTube in a now deleted tweet

In the now-deleted tweet, the fan was found mocking her and suggested that she is a ‘talentless’ streamer who is only popular because of her good looks. Further, the financial aspect of her move from Twitch was questioned. In response, she posted a tweet that was subsequently deleted.

A couple of weeks earlier, Valkyrae had posted the following on Twitter shedding light on her YouTube growth since the beginning of 2020.

All thanks to Among Us, streaming with friends, YouTube and 100thieves 🥺 — rae (@Valkyrae) October 16, 2020

On Twitch, Valkyrae has registered a maximum of 1.94 million new monthly views since the beginning of 2019, with the average being more around the 500k mark.

Image Credits: Twitch Tracker

Advertisement

However, on YouTube, she has registered more than 11 million new views over the past 30 days, with 380k new subscribers.

Image Credits: Social Blade

She shed further light on her increased earnings due to her move and said that the contract with YouTube has been ‘life-changing’. Not only has Valkyrae invested in multiple properties for her family, she has also started a new business which she will be announcing in the coming time.

Image Credits: valkyrae, Twitter

While both the tweets have now been deleted, it is clear that Valkyrae has had a financially astute last few months. Apart from her deal with 100 Thieves, her move to YouTube seems to have grossly benefitted her overall streaming career.