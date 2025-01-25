Valorant: Complete Tejo Abyss guide

Tejo is an Initiator in Valorant Season 2025 Act 1. He specializes in explosives and intelligence gathering. By obtaining information and assisting their team in carrying out their tasks efficiently, Initiators like Tejo are great for eliminating opponents from tight spaces in the Abyss map.

This guide provides detailed information on how to play Tejo on the Abyss map in Valorant.

Valorant Tejo Abyss guide: How to use the Stealth Drone

Tejo has a Stealth Drone that players can control when launched forward. The drone fires a pulse when triggered, which can suppress and reveal the enemies hit by it.

Tejo’s Stealth Drone is useful in clearing out corners and detecting enemies approaching from site entry points. It is worth noting that Tejo is susceptible to attacks while using the Stealth Drone. For this reason, it is strongly advised that you operate the drone from a secure location or that you have a teammate provide cover.

Attacking A-Site option 1

Enter caption Stealth Drone for Attacking A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy Tejo’s Stealth Drone from a safe spot in Attacker’s Spawn to tag and suppress enemies peeking from A-Main.

Attacking A-Site option 2

Stealth Drone for Attacking A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy the Stealth Drone from A-Main to scout the corners at the entry of A-Site and A-Tower.

Attacking B-Site option 1

Stealth Drone for Attacking B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch Tejo’s Stealth Drone from B-Nest to tag and suppress opponents peeking from B-Tower or B-Site.

Attacking B-Site option 2

Stealth Drone for Attacking B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Use the Stealth Drone from a safe spot at B-Main to scout the B-Danger area and the back of B-site.

Defending A-Site option 1

Stealth Drone for Defending A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy Tejo’s Stealth Drone from A-Tower and control it towards A-Main to scan or suppress enemies pushing from Attacker’s Spawn.

Defending A-Site option 2

Stealth Drone for Defending A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Stealth Drone from the corner of A-Site to assist your teammate holding position at A-Main. This will help them get easy kills if an opponent is approaching A-Main.

Defending B-Site option 1

Stealth Drone for Defending B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Use the Stealth Drone from a safe spot in B-Site to detect and suppress opponents pushing from B-Main or B-Nest.

Defending B-Site option 2

Stealth Drone for Defending B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Stealth Drone from B-Tower to reveal enemies that have already entered the B-Site. You can also scout the back of B-Site to hinder Spike Planting attempts.

Valorant Tejo Abyss guide: How to use the Special Delivery

Tejo’s Special Delivery is a sticky grenade that explodes after landing on the first surface it hits. This is an incredibly useful ability to concuss enemies caught within its blast radius or to disrupt their movement in Valorant’s Abyss map. You can ALT FIRE to launch the grenade with a single bounce.

Attacking A-Site option 1

Special Delivery for Attacking A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Special Delivery Grenade towards A-Main to concuss opponents hiding behind the box.

Attacking A-Site option 2

Special Delivery for Attacking A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy the Special Delivery Grande towards A-Tower to concuss any targets holding position. This will help your team take control of the A-Site while attacking.

Attacking B-Site option 1

Special Delivery for Attacking B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Special Delivery Grenade from B-Main to the boxes at B-Site to concuss enemies hiding behind those boxes.

Attacking B-Site option 2

Special Delivery for Attacking B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

While attacking, use the Special Delivery Grenade to concuss enemies holding position on B-Tower.

Defending A-Site option 1

Special Delivery for Defending A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Special Delivery Grenade towards A-Main to concuss enemies pushing towards the site.

Defending A-site option 2

Special Delivery for Defending A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

If enemies have already entered the site, you can launch Tejo’s Special Delivery Grenade towards A-Bridge to concuss those attempting to plant the spike or to push the Defender’s Spawn.

Defending B-site option 1

Special Delivery for Defending B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Special Delivery Grenade from B-Tower to concuss enemies pushing from B-Nest.

Defending B-site option 2

Special Delivery for Defending B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Special Delivery Grenade towards the back of B-site to throw off enemies who are approaching from the B-Danger area.

Valorant Tejo Abyss guide: How to use the Guided Salvo

Tejo equips an AR targeting system similar to Brimstone's Pad. It can fire missiles on up to two locations on the map.

You can ALT FIRE to launch the missiles, which will autonomously navigate to the targeted spots and detonate upon landing. You can even combine this ability with Breach’s Fault Line ability to concuss enemies on their tracks and deal significant damage.

The Guided Salvo is also incredibly useful to destroy traps by Cypher and Killjoy. Both missiles can be used to counter Killjoy’s Lockdown Ultimate in Valorant.

Attacking A-site option 1

Guided Salvo for Attacking A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Guided Salvo in the locations of the minimap, as marked in the picture. This will throw off enemies hiding at the tricky corners at A-Main.

Attacking A-site option 2

Guided Salvo for Attacking A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Guided Salvo missiles at A-Main and A-Tower, as marked in the picture. This will disrupt enemies holding position or destroy Cypher Trapwires or Killjoy's Turret.

Attacking B-site option 1

Guided Salvo for Attacking B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy the Guided Salvo missiles at the B-Tower and B-Link area, as indicated in the picture. This will assist your teammates in pushing B-site from the Mid.

Attacking B-site option 2

Guided Salvo for Attacking B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Use the Guided Salvo missiles to throw off enemies hiding behind the boxes at B-site.

Defending A-site option 1

Guided Salvo for Defending A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Guided Salvo missiles towards A-Main and A-Lobby to disrupt opponents' movement towards A-site.

Defending A-site option 2

Guided Salvo for Defending A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

To delay the planting of Spike at A-site, deploy the Guided Salvo missiles at A-Bridge and the default Spike Plant area at A-site.

Defending B-site option 1

Guided Salvo for Defending B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch Tejo’s Guided Salvo missiles at B-Nest and B-Main to disrupt their commitment towards pushing B-Site.

Defending B-site option 2

Guided Salvo for Defending B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

To delay the Spike Plant and damage enemies hiding in tricky spots, launch the Guided Salvo Missiles at the default plant location at B-Site and B-Danger.

Valorant Tejo Abyss guide: How to use the Armageddon Ultimate

Tejo's Armageddon Ultimate is a Tactical Strike that impacts a specific region of the map. FIRE to select the strike's origin point. FIRE again to set the end point and launch the attack, causing a wave of explosions along the strike path.

This Ultimate ability is effective for delaying spike plant/defusal, causing massive damage, and eliminating opponents within the path of attack.

Attacking A-site for post-plant situations

Armageddon Ultimate for Attacking A-Site for post-plant situations (Image via Riot Games)

Use the Armageddon Ultimate ability as marked in the picture to neutralize enemies during post-plant situations at A-Site. Make sure to plant the spike on the area of impact.

Attacking B-Site for post-plant situations

Armageddon Ultimate for Attacking B-Site for post-plant situations (Image via Riot Games)

Use the Armageddon Ultimate as shown in the picture to deal maximum damage to enemies attempting to defuse the spike during post-plant situations. Make sure to plant the spike within the strike path.

Defending A-Site

Armageddon Ultimate for Defending A-site (Image via Riot Games)

Activate the Armageddon Ultimate when the opposing team attempts to plant the Spike on the A-Default or A-Bridge area. This strike path will give them less time to react, and your team will have more time to catch them off guard and eliminate targets easily.

Defending B-Site

Armageddon Ultimate for Defending B-site (Image via Riot Games)

Activate Tejo’s Armageddon on B-Site, starting the strike path from B-Tower to the B-Danger area, to throw enemies off their positions.

This concludes our Valorant Tejo guide for the Abyss map. If Tejo is not your cup of tea, check out this Valorant: Complete Sova Abyss guide for an alternative option.

