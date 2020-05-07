Valorant: Fixing the 'stuck on loading screen' bug

Valorant's loading screen error is one of the most common bugs in the game (pic courtesy: DiTech)

Ever since the release of its closed beta a month ago, Valorant is all that the FPS community can talk about. While some praise it as the next CS:GO, other prominent personalities like Shroud go as far as to believe that Valorant can actually overtake the former in the long run.

But, no matter how much Valorant has got right, there are still a couple of things that it has got wrong, and like most closed beta releases, the game suffers from a lot of bugs.

One of the most infuriating issues that the players face is the ‘stuck on loading screen’ or the ‘infinite loading screen' bug. So if you’re one of the many who are banging on their keyboards trying to solve this problem, we have the perfect guide for you.

How to fix the Valorant 'stuck on loading screen' bug

Well, there is no permanent solution to this problem (till Riot actually comes and fixes it), but there are certain measures that you can take to temporarily address the issue.

We have compiled a list of some of the most successful methods for doing so, some of which have even been verified by Valorant players on the official Reddit thread:

1. Checking your internet connection

One of the most common reasons for the loading screen to go on for eternity is if your internet connection died during the loading process. Make sure to check your internet connection if the problem persists.

2. Reinstalling the Valorant game along with the Riot Vanguard

This is another very common way of fixing the bug, and it involves re-installing the game along with Riot's anti-cheat software, the Riot Vanguard. You can even go a step further and try re-installing Riot Vanguard on a different hard drive.

3. Running the game as an administrator

Running the game as an administrator seems to have the highest success rate.

But to do that, you will have to:

Exit the Valorant game.

Right-click the Valorant game icon on your desktop.

Go to Properties > Compatibility tab.

Click the checkbox “Run this program as an administrator”.

Save changes and try to run the game.

4. Deleting Manifest Debug Files

You can also delete the manifest.txt files, by going to the Start menu, and searching for Riot Games/VALORANT/live. Then, delete Manifest Debug Files, and delete Manifest_No.

5. Waiting it out

Well, if all the above steps fail, then it’s possible that the game is currently down and the Valorant servers are undergoing maintenance. You might have to wait a bit longer for the game to start working normally again.