Valorant leak claims a major feature is being added in-game

In a recent development that has the Valorant community buzzing, an X handle named VALORANT Leaks & News (@VALORANTLeaksEN) has suggested that a significant new feature is in the works for Riot Games' tactical shooter. The leak hints at a long-awaited Replay System, a tool that players have been asking for since the game's launch.

Read on to learn about the Replay System that is expected to drop in future updates.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take this speculation with a pinch of salt.

Valorant leaks point at Replay System icons added in-game

The lack of a Replay System in the game has been a concern for gamers and fans alike. Introducing such a feature would enable players to review their matches, analyze their gameplay, and develop strategies by examining their performance and that of their opponents.

Trending

The potential addition of a Replay System could significantly change how they focus on improvement and enhance team coordination.

Expand Tweet

Icons for the Replay System have been added to the game files with patch 10.02, as mentioned in the post above.

The leak has ignited widespread discussion within the game's community. On platforms like X and various gaming forums, players are expressing excitement about the possibility of analyzing their gameplay to identify strengths and weaknesses.

Some speculate that the Replay System might include features such as different camera angles, slow-motion playback, and the ability to view matches from any player's perspective, offering a comprehensive tool for in-depth analysis.

Also read: Valorant dev update reveals Prototype Replay System

Development challenges and progress of the Replay System

Freecam view of the current Replay System prototype (Image via Riot Games)

Riot Games has been actively developing the Replay System for Valorant, working to overcome several technical challenges related to the game's architecture. In a developer update, Product Engineering Lead, Marcus Reid, explained that the game's design, optimized for performance and competitive integrity, makes it difficult to implement features like pausing or reviewing specific match segments.

The title was not initially designed to accommodate these functionalities, resulting in challenges when adapting existing systems to support the replay feature.

Despite facing challenges, progress has been made. The development team has provided insights into the current state of the prototype Replay System, which features a "Freecam view" that allows players to navigate the map and review gameplay from various perspectives.

However, this prototype is still in its early stages, and there are numerous issues related to maps, abilities, weapons, and sound effects that will need to be addressed before it can be released.

Also read: First Valorant dev blog of 2025 reveals progress on the Replay system

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.