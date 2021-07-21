Valve confirms Steam Deck OS is set to replace Big Picture mode

Valve recently released their own line of handheld PC called Steam Deck.

With this release, Valve has started to take over the market of handheld gaming systems throughout the world by storm. The handheld gaming system is set to make its debut on the market in December this year.

HOLD THE PHONE, Valve have just announced the very Switch-like Steam Deck. The portable PC dream is real, folks! https://t.co/iBhp0Db1lp pic.twitter.com/sGeRXz4hQv — Rock Paper Shotgun (@rockpapershot) July 15, 2021

While the handheld device may have little similarity to the Nintendo Switch, the handheld PC from Valve packs a bigger punch as it has the same capabilities as that of a full-fledged PC. The latest Steam Deck utilizes an upgraded version of the already existing SteamOS used by Valve in the Steam app.

But in recent news, the upgraded OS used in the Steam Deck is set to replace the Big Picture mode in the Steam app.

How does the Steam Deck OS change help?

The Big Picture mode in the Steam desktop app has gone through many changes and criticism in its time. Valve first announced Big Picture mode in 2011, and the following year, the feature was added to the desktop app. Along with this feature introduction, the UI of the Big Picture mode formed the base of what the modern-day UI of SteamOS is right now.

With the new and upgraded version of SteamOS, SteamOS 3.0 used in the new Steam Deck is set to change the whole UI basis of the Steam desktop app. On top of that, the new UI and the handheld factor of Steam Deck allow users to navigate through the options in Steam easily.

Steam Deck UI

Valve has confirmed that the Steam Deck OS will replace Big Picture mode on Steam (no date yet)https://t.co/mNmmWbHhl1 pic.twitter.com/YWwpKT6R6L — Nibel (@Nibellion) July 21, 2021

Even though this news is set to reinvigorate some of the users around the world, a question remains hanging as to when this update will be incorporated. Valve has been notoriously known to be delaying their own projects for indefinite times. So, this announcement might take a few months or even a few years. However, due to Valve confirming this UI replacement, it is sure that Steam Deck OS, SteamOS 3.0 will surely replace the old and outdated UI of the Big Picture mode.

On a Steam community thread, a Valve official announced this saying,

"Yes, we are replacing Big Picture with the new UI from Deck. We don't have an ETA to share yet though."

