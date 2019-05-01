×
Valve Index: The newest VR headset to enter the market, pre-orders start today

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
13   //    01 May 2019, 18:26 IST

Index Headset with the Knuckles controllers, Valve
Index Headset with the Knuckles controllers, Valve

Valve has entered the Virtual Reality Market with it's newest headset, the Valve Index. The Index is a bit of a pricy one compared to the Oculus VR and HTC Vive, selling at $1000 for the entire set with the headset alone costing $500.

Valve is currently working on three VR-exclusive games which can be played on any VR headset but optimized for the Index. Valve is keeping their lips sealed about these games though, so there isn't any real information about them yet.

The one thing we do know is that original games from Valve will not have a VR Port. So there won't be a VR Dota 2, Team Fortress 2, Left 4 Dead or anything of the sort. Valve showcased their Index headset with Portal 2 though so it's not clear if they will have a VR release for it. Existing games from other studios such as No Man's Sky have a PC VR port though.


The Knuckles controller for Index
The Knuckles controller for Index

The Valve Index comes with a specific controller called "Knuckles". It attaches to the back of your palm instead of typical VR controllers attached to your wrists. The Knuckles controllers have 87 different sensors to capture complex hand movements in-game. The Knuckles controllers cost a whopping $750 but you can buy the package for $1000 too.

You will also need a powerful PC to render VR games for the Index. So owning the set as well as having a good PC makes the experience an overall very pricy one. That's not to say that the Valve Index isn't top quality. It runs at a higher resolution 1440x1600 per eye compared to HTC Vive's 1080x1200.

Valve is taking pre-orders for the Index starting today, May 1. The VR market is still quite young but Oculus, HTC, Microsoft, Valve and others are competing for the top spot.

For all the latest video game news, visit Sportskeeda

