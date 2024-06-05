Valve to reportedly launch a clip recording feature in CS2

Valve may release a clip recording feature in CS2, which will allow players to record their clips within the game itself. Leaks from popular Counter-Strike 2 leaker Ozzny suggest that the organization has been working on a feature with timeline markers to aid clipping. These markers will help select parts of the gameplay that are to be recorded.

Interestingly, a newer leak from the same source also suggested that code for the clip recording feature in CS2 may already be available in the files.

A new clip recording feature in CS2 is reportedly in the works

Expand Tweet

Trending

Ozzny is a popular source of leaked information for CS2 and Valve-related news. The leaker primarily functions through YouTube videos and X posts. On May 29, 2024, they cited a source reporting that Valve was working on their clip recording feature in CS2.

They also shared screenshots to show how the clip recording would work in-game if their sources were correct. Interestingly, on May 31st, the leaker provided another clue to the puzzle.

Now, CS2 game files have references to the "Clips" feature that Valve was reportedly working on. It might take some time for this to be available in the game but it certainly goes to show that the devs have been working on the clip-recording feature in CS2.

Moreover, the mentions in the game files also indicate that the feature will likely be supported in the game itself meaning there would be no need to have other software to support it. The leaker also theorized that players may have the option to showcase their recorded clips on their profiles.

So it would not be surprising to see player highlights on Steam profiles if the clip recording feature in CS2 goes live. Valve has so far not given fans any indication of such a feature being available in the game.

Clips can then also be shared with the Steam community by the many players. This recording feature would be a great new addition to the game since it'll help players review their footage from specific timestamps.

More importantly, one no longer needs to rely on external software. With a clip recording feature available in the game itself, potentially with a few console commands, a game can be captured with relative ease.

Not only is this feature great for rewatching games and improving on mistakes. Players will also be able to use it to report malicious and harmful behavior. Players can potentially use the clip recording feature in CS2 to report players. This would help do away with screenshots which can sometimes be less convenient.

Since the game has been plagued with cheaters, VAC Live has been active banning many accounts. A way to record malicious behavior and then report it would certainly make lives easier for many players who prefer playing fair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback