Valve's Deadlock: 5 interesting things found in leaked gameplay

Valve's Deadlock has been making a buzz after gameplay visuals from the upcoming title were leaked online. The clips from the game have received mixed views from fans, with some comparing the game to other titles such as DOTA. However, there are big differences and features, which are evident from the clips.

The game has some interesting gameplay mechanics, a seemingly massive roster of characters, and many other intriguing features. Here are the five most interesting things from the leaked gameplay.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Valve's Deadlock: Interesting features from the game

1) Zip-line like traveling

Multiple clips of the game feature at least a few seconds of the player grabbing onto a rope-like mechanism and traveling faster than their running or walking speed.

These zip lines propel the character faster and further away onto different areas of the map and can potentially be used to get some cover. It would be an interesting and useful mechanism that could help save some time and heal back up to normal health.

2) 19+ heroes available

Valve's Deadlock also happens to have over 19 playable characters. Called 'Heroes' in the game, these playable characters have different designs and unique abilities. Interestingly, the number of characters seems rather high for a game that is still in its closed BETA version as of right now.

Fans can expect major changes to the heroes in terms of overall style and design before the game launches. While no set date has been announced for the game's reveal, it's possible that some heroes may be removed or added depending on how the test runs come out.

3) 4 lanes

Lanes are areas on the map where the action usually happens. As per the name suggests, these are long pathways spread out on the map in a geometrical fashion where the players usually fight. The concept is similar to Dota, however, Dota happens to have three lanes on its maps.

Players can also shoot and take down enemies which are similar to lane creeps in Dota. These are non-player-controlled characters and taking them down would likely result in some sort of boost for your character in Valve's Deadlock.

4) Cooldown on certain actions

In one of the leaked clips, fans could observe a playable character take a nice stroll through one of the maps in the game. The 'Hero Training' mode seemingly pops up when you're just trying to learn the game. Here, the player demonstrates various actions like shooting, flying on the zip line, and general movement.

However, during a certain rolling movement, a level in what seems to be an energy bar instantly disappears. The bar had three levels which could mean that some actions can only be performed a certain few times before a cooldown comes into action.

The bar also slowly refills as the character continues to flick around on the map. One could say that Valve's Deadlock has interesting physical mechanics with cooldowns on movement being a thing.

5) Souls

One factor has remained rather consistent throughout all the leaks. Souls in the game will act as some sort of currency. In Valve's Deadlock, Souls can be collected by killing lane creeps which seem to be smaller than the playable characters in the game.

They also seem to be weaker and hence an easier target but they come in many numbers. Shooting and killing them will result in Souls emerging out of them, collecting these can provide the heroes with a boost. It could be a speed boost, a health boost, and much more.

There also seems to be a Mod Shop in the game where you can trade collected coins or abilities for other abilities. This is an interesting aspect of Valve's Deadlock since you can do this while all the action is ongoing on the map.

These were some of the most interesting observations made after taking a brief look at multiple leaked footage from Valve's Deadlock. The game is still building and being play-tested right now.

Unfortunately, the design, visuals, and overall similarity to other games in the genre attracted a lot of flack from Valve's fans. Perhaps, the game will be more pleasing to the community once it officially drops.

