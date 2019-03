Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 announced at GDC

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2

I remember seeing a demo for the original Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines at E3 2003. My girlfriend at the time, who was really into the tabletop/live-action RPG the game was based on, was with me and almost literally dragged me over to the booth to see it. I found it interesting, even a little ambitious, but I wasn't terribly overwhelmed.

Apparently, neither were a lot of people, as the game was a sales disappointment. However, critics loved it and over the past 15 years, it's gotten enough love from gamers to make it a cult classic.

Flash forward to the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this year, and Paradox Interactive has announced a sequel - Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 - and it looks pretty bonkers.

(Warning: the following trailer contains vampire-related blood and violence)

Set in Seattle, the game has you playing as a recently turned vampire and attempting to survive in this brand new world. As with the pen & paper game, there are a number of different vampire factions running around for you to align yourself with.

According to one of the game's writers, choosing what your character was before turning into a bloodsucking freak can change how the game plays out.

"You can say that you were a cop or a coroner," lead narrative designer Brian Mitsoda told PC Gamer (h/t to Games Radar), "and so when you go into a police station that's gonna have a different feel than if you were not a cop. We have lots of those little decisions that you make along the way that build upon and into your experience going through the story."

No solid release date has been staked down yet (har har), but they're aiming for an early 2020 release. It'll be on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

