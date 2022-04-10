VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters: Which five agents can be expected to get the highest pick rates in group qualifiers

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022: Stage 1 Masters playoffs are set to commence on April 10, 2022, and will feature eight teams in the group stage. All these teams have previously demonstrated themselves to be the greatest in the entire world.

The following are the eight teams who will be competing in the Group Stage of the upcoming International tournament:

Fnatic (Europe region)

Ninjas in Pyjamas (Europe region)

DRX (Korea region)

ZETA DIVISON (Japan region)

OpTic Gaming (North America region)

XERXIA (South East Asia region)

KRU ESports (South America region)

Team Liquid (Europe region)

Since all these teams are highly professional, this article will discuss five agents who might be used the most in the group stage.

Which Valorant agents can observe high-pick rates in VCT Masters Stage 1 Masters 2022?

Since VCT is an international Valorant tournament, the following five agents can make their debut:

Viper

Skye

Jett

Sage

Killjoy

1) Viper

Viper's vision blocking abilities are great for outplays (Image via Riot Games)

Viper has been one of the most picked agents in both ranked mode and major tournaments. Her ability to hinder vision is great for both attacking and defending sides and helps the team to a large extent.

Since players in the VCT are highly skilled both mechanically and tactically, Viper can disrupt any team’s flow by using her gadgets. Therefore, the American agent might be seen in most teams in the upcoming tournament.

2) Skye

Intel gathering is Skye's speciality (Image via Riot Games)

Intel plays a huge role in any competitive environment as it is the most dangerous weapon in entirely of Valorant. Skye, as an Initiator, can make use of her abilities to gain information on enemy positions and help the team hunt them down.

Along with intel-gathering abilities, Skye is also equipped with vision-disrupting abilities that can stun opponents. All these collections of abilities work in favor of the team as can be seen in the VCT Masters.

Not to forget, Skye can also work as a passive healer, which can help teams in a huge way.

3) Jett

Jett is one of the best Duelist in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

For any player who is mechanically skilled in Valorant, Jett has been their first pick for a long time. Being a Duelist, Jett has remained one of the most important agents in the entire game.

Since second chances are very rare in tournaments, Jett can easily make her escape from sticky situations by using her abilities. Furthermore, Jett also has her smokes that can block off vision for players.

Neon can also do the trick for a few of these players, however, Jett has remained a more viable pick.

4) Sage

Sage's revival powers makes her great in tournaments (Image via Riot Games)

The healer agent is well known for her abilities that can buy enough time for the team by holding players off. However, what makes her even more crucial in a team is her ability to revive dead teammates and give them a second chance.

Any team can face a massive disadvantage if a player gets eliminated, however, Sage can save the day by using her ultimate in the direst situations.

5) Killjoy

Killjoy's abilities are mostly focused on holding players off (Image via Riot Games)

Sentinels are quite crucial for any team as they have their specialization in holding players off. Killjoy can do the job perfectly with her arsenal of abilities that are focused only on keeping players at bay.

Killjoy can also help the team get intel from time to time by using her alarm bot and turret that can give out helpful information on opponent’s positions. So it can be assumed that this agent can make her way in the VCT Masters 2022.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul