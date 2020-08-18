PUBG Mobile features a variety of weapons, with categories like submachine guns (SMGs) and assault rifles (ARs). SMGs are close combat guns with a high rate of fire and decent damage stats. They are better options than pistols, but cannot completely replace an AR.

Assault rifles are the most commonly used category of weapons in PUBG Mobile. They are efficient and reliable over short and medium distances, but can also work over long distances with skillful play. In this article, we will compare a weapons each from these two categories, and see which is better.

Vector vs M416: Which is the better gun in PUBG Mobile?

Vector

Vector in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

Ammo: 9mm; Damage: 31; Rate of fire: 0.055s; Reload duration: 2.20s

The Vector is a submachine gun with a hit damage of 31. The major feature of this gun is its high fire rate, which means it takes 0.055 seconds between bullets. The gun also offers very low to negligible recoil over close distances, which makes it lethal. This firearm accepts most attachments, which improves its capabilities even further.

The most glaring disadvantage of the Vector is its low-capacity magazine size of just 19 rounds of 9mm ammo. Although this can be improved by adding an Extended QuickDraw Mag, the gun gives a maximum of 33 rounds, which is close to the starting point for other ARs.

M416

M416 in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

Ammo: 5.56mm; Damage: 41; Rate of fire: 0.0857s; Reload duration: 2.10s

The M416 is one of the most used guns in PUBG Mobile. It is also the most reliable and consistent weapon, not only in the AR category but also as an overall choice. The gun offers a hit damage of 41 and uses the 5.56mm ammo, with a 30-round magazine size. It has a very high fire rate, which means bullets take 0.0857 seconds between each shot.

There are very little disadvantages to the M416. However, if we are to nitpick, this AR is average without attachments. The real strength of this firearm is when it is fitted with the right attachments.

Conclusion

M416 skin in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: zilliongamer)

There is no doubt that the Vector is one of the best SMGs in PUBG Mobile. However, a fully equipped M416 eclipses it in almost all departments. It has more damage, an easy recoil pattern, and a bigger magazine. It is widely used and accepted as the king of ARs for its consistency and reliability.

Note: All the statistics and data are taken from the PUBG Gamepedia website.