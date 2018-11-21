×
Video Game News: $1 Million up for grabs in Fortnite's Winter Royale tournament

Kevin C. Sullivan
CONTRIBUTOR
News
11   //    21 Nov 2018, 03:08 IST

Fortnite! You might have heard if it.
Fortnite! You might have heard if it.

Winter is just about here, which means, for a lot of us, being cooped up inside and trying to stay warm. If you're going to be staying inside and playing Fortnite anyway, you might as well take a crack at some of the $1 million in prizes Epic Games is offering in their Winter Royale Online tournament.

In a blog entry posted today, Epic announced the Winter Royale Online Tournament. The event will be divided into two parts - the Winter Royale Qualifiers and Winter Online Finales. The tournament will be divided into two regions: North America and Europe. The qualifiers for both will take place from November 24th to the 25th.

The top performers in each region will be allowed to compete in their finals, with the North American finals being held from November 30th to December 1st, and the European finals taking place December 11th and 12th. While the tournament is limited to only these two regions, Epic says they're planning more events for other regions very soon.

The Winter Royale Online Tournament is also Epic's first event to use their newly launched Online Tournament System. There will be other, smaller tournaments using the system - through the new "Pop-Up Cup" feature, but the purpose of the Winter Royale Online is to prepare for the upcoming Fortnite World Cup. In fact, the Winter Royale was designed to emulate the qualification process they intend to use for the World Cup in the near future.

So, basically, you have a chance to win some big prizes while helping Epic bug test. Sounds like a win-win to us.

For more information on the upcoming tournaments, fire up your copy of Fortnite and check out the tab listed as In-Game Events. Fortnite is available on a multitude of formats, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices.

