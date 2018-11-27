Video Game News: 20th Century Fox acquires the trademark for new Alien game

Greg Bush FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 11 // 27 Nov 2018, 06:23 IST

Could we see a new Aliens game announced in the near future?

After the disastrous Aliens: Colonial Marines, fans of the iconic movie franchise wondered if they'd ever get a game worth spending their hard earned money on. Their worries were put to rest, however, after Alien: Isolation came out in 2014. The game presented players with an experience that felt similar to the original movie, less action for more horror and atmosphere.

Now, it seems 20th Century Fox is looking to add a new game to the franchise. Destructoid has revealed that the company has trademarked "Alien: Blackout," in regards to "computer game discs, software, namely game software."

Social media for the game has already been found by fans excited for a new game in the Aliens franchise, which you can follow @AlienBlackout.

With how successful the previous title was, fans are hoping to see a direct sequel to Alien: Isolation where players took control of Amanda Ripley, daughter of series protagonist Ellen Ripley. Isolation took Amanda on a long and terrifying journey where she was hunted by a single xenomorph throughout the Sevastopol Space Station.

The ending of Alien: Isolation left off with Amanda Ripley jettisoned into space after she shot herself and the xenomorph into space via the airlock. Just as all hope seemed lost, a searchlight fell upon Ripley's face. With the character alive after a horrifying experience, surviving aliens, malfunctioning robots, and agitated humans, a sequel seems like the most logical choice here.

It's not known what direction Alien: Blackout will take the series. The next game could go back to the more action-based shooter involving space marines, but with how well Isolation was received by fans and critics, it seems like continuing on in the stealth-horror genre is a no-brainer.

What do you want to see in the next Aliens game? Let us know in the comments below!