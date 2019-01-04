Video Game News: A new console 'Mad Box' is coming to go against PlayStation and Xbox

The makers of the new console are promising crazy specs

In the console gaming world there are only three major contenders that the community talks about: Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony. But soon there's a new potential player entering this race.

Ian Bell, CEO and founder of Slightly Mad Studios announced on Twitter recently that his company has been working on a new standalone console named 'Mad Box'. The tweet came from a newly made Twitter account by Ian, so it was possible that an internet troll might be behind this. But the claim was backed by the official Slightly Mad Studio's account. Here's a screenshot of the official tweet.

That's a lot to take in, Ian.

Slightly Mad Company are known for their Racing games like Need for Speed: Shift and Project Cars. And now they are planning to enter the console industry with this monster of a console.

With such ridiculous claims, the Mad Box sure looks promising. Ian Bell also said that their console will be able to play VR games at 120 frames-per-second. In an interview with Variety The CEO discussed his upcoming gaming console.

"It will support most major VR headsets and those upcoming and the specs will be equivalent to a very fast PC two years from now," Bell said. "We're in early talks with manufacturers of components so we can't say much more right now other than we have the designs made out in detail."

But when questioned about what kind of games Mad Box will give the audience, he had a different vision for his product.

"We think exclusives are 'exclusionary' but given that we'll be shipping a cross platform engine to all developers it will be their choice. As of now we have no plans to pay developers 'incentives' to exclude other hardware vendors.The industry is a little too much of a monopoly or a micro oligopoly"

The early prototypes of Mad box will be ready for testing from four to six weeks as of today and console will be released in three years time. We can't wait to see what this beast will bring to table.