Video Game News: Apple to launch own video game streaming service "Apple Arcade"

Dozens of companies will be working with Apple to bring unique titles to its new service

The past year has given us some incredible growth in various markets throughout the gaming industry. 2019, though, seems to be all about streaming services. Recently, Apple has decided to launch its own video game subscription service titled Apple Arcade.

Just like PlayStation Now and the Xbox Game Pass, Apple Arcade will offer hundreds of games for players to stream through their own platform.

At the moment, they've not figured out the exact price of a subscription. However, they have worked out deals with several big-name partners including Platinum Games, Konami, Disney, Cartoon Network, Sega and more, and plan on bringing over 100 exclusive games to the service. Apple Arcade will feature a wide variety of paid titles that are available on the App Store and will be available across all iOS devices.

The most impressive part of this is that you can transfer your progress between any of your platforms. Basically, you can start out playing on your phone, walk into the living room and immediately jump onto the game on your Apple TV.

Not only that, but all the games would be playable offline, so even if you don't have access to the service, you'll be able to play the games you've chosen without interruption.

Any and all future DLC for games available through Apple Arcade will also be included at no extra cost, and games in this service will be free of all ads and microtransactions. So the only time you'll be spending money is on the service itself.

We also know a few big titles that will be available for Apple Arcade. Sonic Racing, Lego Brawls, Fantasian, and Beyond a Steel Sky are just a few of the upcoming games that fans are excited about.

