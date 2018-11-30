Video Game News: Bioware tease new Dragon Age game

Bioware

The Game Awards 2019 is receiving exciting news every day and the hype has surpassed expectations. With Obsidian gearing up for a huge reveal at the show next Thursday, Bioware have also confirmed their presence with a brand new teaser for their upcoming shared-world shooter, Anthem, with the full trailer premiering during the show.

Aside from Anthem, Bioware have shockingly also teased another announcement via their blog which belongs to none other than iconic long-running dark fantasy action RPG series called Dragon Age.

I'm a huge Dragon Age fan with Origins being my first ever RPG and one of my favourites hence it's difficult not to be over-enthused for this announcement.

General manager Casey Hudson made the following announcement:

If you’ve been following these blogs, or myself and Mark Darrah on Twitter, you know we’re also working on some secret Dragon Age stuff. Dragon Age is an incredibly important franchise in our studio, and we’re excited to continue its legacy. Look for more on this in the coming month (though I won’t tell you where to look…)

We all know that Bioware have been working on the next instalment of the Dragon Age Series for some time now, probably 2 years or so, and The Game Awards 2019 seems like a perfect time to announce it with an early 2020 release window.

Of course, it could all be speculation and this new Dragon Age "stuff" could very well be something else entirely and not a new game in the series.

But seeing them taking over the blog for such an announcement very well points towards a teaser for the next Dragon Age.

Keep in mind that Bioware's next game in the series will be a narrative-driven story but will also align with the more live and service model as is EA's recent practice with almost all their titles; something Casey Hudson, Game Director at Bioware stated a while back.

Here's hoping it turns out well.

