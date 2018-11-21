×
Video Game News: Blizzard's Black Friday sales begin

Greg Bush
CONTRIBUTOR
News
14   //    21 Nov 2018, 07:48 IST

These deals are sure to massively upgrade your PC gaming library
These deals are sure to massively upgrade your PC gaming library

Gaming giant Blizzard has revealed its Black Friday 2018 deals today. From Overwatch to Diablo to World of Warcraft, you'll be able to get all of the company's greatest titles for extremely cheap prices.

If you somehow haven't had the chance to pick up Blizzard's latest and most well-received creation, Overwatch, now's a perfect time. The highly popular shooter has been marked down to $14.99, while the legendary edition is only priced at $19.99, which includes five epic and five legendary skins, as well as in-game rewards for Heroes of the Storm, WoW, Diablo III, and StarCraft II.

If you've already picked up most of Blizzard's epic titles, the developer has also put Destiny 2: Forsaken and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on sale. Below is a list of great deals provided by Blizzard, including virtual tickets for BlizzCon 2018.

BlizzCon 2018 Virtual Ticket - $39.99

CoD: Black Ops 4 - $47.99

CoD: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Edition - $89.99

CoD: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Enhanced Edition - $116.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken - $29.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection - $38.99

Diablo III - $9.99

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Digital Deluxe Edition - $10.00

Diablo III: Battle Chest - $14.99

Diablo III: Necromancer add-on - $7.49

Overwatch - $14.99

Overwatch: Legendary Edition - $19.99

StarCraft Remastered - $7.49

StarCraft II: Campaign Collection - $19.99

Starcraft II: Campaign Collection Digital Deluxe - $29.99

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth - $39.99

World of Warcraft: Complete Edition - $49.99

If you've been hesitant to pick up some of these great titles, now's a great time to pick them up at incredible deals. Hurry now, as these deals are only available until November 26th!

Which Blizzard game will you be picking up this holiday season? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all your gaming news!

