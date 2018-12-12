Video Game News: Call of Duty Black Ops Releases Biggest Update - Operation Absolute Zero

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 released earlier this year in October 2018, making over $500 million in its first 3 days. Treyarch made a number of small changes to the COD formula including a higher Time To Kill as well as special Operator abilities which separated Black Ops 4 from other recent entries into the Call of Duty series.

Black Ops 4 has been generally well-received by the community although Activision's over-monetizing looks to be one aspect of Call of Duty that won't change anytime in the future.

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 releases their biggest update so far on their game and their Battle Royale Mode, Blackout. There have been many new weapons, map updates, gameplay updates and updates to Zombies on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

According to Dan Bunting, Co-Studio Head, Treyarch -“Operation Absolute Zero is a giant community celebration and the next wave in our commitment to make Black Ops 4 the most supported game in our studio’s history. We’re bringing a ton of new content for the entire community to enjoy with Operation Absolute Zero, and we’re also delivering updates to the game across the board that are directly inspired by community feedback that we’ve received since the game’s launch.”

The full list of updates are below:

Multiplayer:

An all new Specialist, Zero, is now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 MP. Players can use this new specialist with the disruptor equipment and hack enemy kill streaks.

The brand new Operation Absolute Zero Contraband Stream is live in the Black Market!

New Weapons in the Contraband Stream:

Daemon 3XB SMG (Tier 50)

SMG (Tier 50) SWAT RFT assault rifle (Tier 100)

assault rifle (Tier 100) Secret Santa melee weapon

melee weapon Blackjack’s Gun Game – the new featured playlist for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

– the new featured playlist for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Holiday Event is coming December 13

Blackout:

Hijacked has arrived in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode! The new yacht is located between Nuketown Island and Construction Site.

A new vehicle, ARAV armored vehicle, is also now live in Blackout.

is also now live in Blackout. New weapons have arrived in Blackout

Zombies:

Daily Skip Tiers are live! Zombies players can now have their progress contribute to one tier skip a day in the Black Market.

Black Ops Authenticity Stamp – is now live in Black Ops 4 on PS4!

To see what's new in the game, check out the trailer for the Operation Absolute Zero update below: