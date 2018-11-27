×
 Darksiders 3: Review roundup, what critics are saying

Shreyansh Katsura
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
11   //    27 Nov 2018, 14:20 IST

GunfireGames
GunfireGames

Darksiders 3 is out today- 27th November and the reviews have started to flow in.

The game has thus far received quite a polarising response from the critics. Where some are praising the game for its dark souls inspired combat and a linear familiar approach in its level design, some are criticising it for not straying too far from the vision its predecessors created 6-8 years ago.

The game currently has a Metacritic score of 65/100 on the PS4 which of course can change in the meantime. Let's just get into what the most popular gaming press companies are saying about the game worldwide.

#1. IGN.

Score-7/10

The straightforward simplicity of Darksiders III is a refreshing change of pace after exploring so many dense open-world games. That simplicity doesn’t refer to the combat or boss battles, though, which are complex and almost startlingly unforgiving. Its throwback philosophy is comfort food for action gamers of a certain age, but it would’ve been nice to see the third game in the series introduce some new concepts to relaunch Darksiders in the modern age.

#2. Gamespot.

Score-4/10.

Darksiders 3 retrogrades on its predecessors with an unfocused approach that constantly clashes with itself. There are remnants of a good game here, buried within the vivacious combos of a combat style this game doesn't want to embrace. Unfortunately, it's buried far too deep to ever salvage.

#3. Gamesradar+

Score-3.5/5.

Darksiders 3 feels like coming home for fans, and combat is a blast - but it can be hard to appreciate the good when dealing with a laundry list of technical stumbles.

#4. Destructoid.

Score-8/10.

Impressive effort with a few noticeable problems holding it back. Won't astound everyone, but is worth your time and cash.

#5.Gamingbolt.

Score-8/10.

Darksiders III marries the best parts of Darksiders will new mechanics, a fun world to explore, enjoyable characters and story, and an engaging combat system.

For more Gaming News, stick to Sportskeeda

Shreyansh Katsura
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Hinagiku Katsura is my love in one world, Yenefer of Vegenberg in the other and when I'm alone in the so-called "Real world" I tend to dream in a far far away land called Owl city. :D
