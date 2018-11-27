Darksiders 3: Review roundup, what critics are saying

Darksiders 3 is out today- 27th November and the reviews have started to flow in.

The game has thus far received quite a polarising response from the critics. Where some are praising the game for its dark souls inspired combat and a linear familiar approach in its level design, some are criticising it for not straying too far from the vision its predecessors created 6-8 years ago.

The game currently has a Metacritic score of 65/100 on the PS4 which of course can change in the meantime. Let's just get into what the most popular gaming press companies are saying about the game worldwide.

Score-7/10

The straightforward simplicity of Darksiders III is a refreshing change of pace after exploring so many dense open-world games. That simplicity doesn’t refer to the combat or boss battles, though, which are complex and almost startlingly unforgiving. Its throwback philosophy is comfort food for action gamers of a certain age, but it would’ve been nice to see the third game in the series introduce some new concepts to relaunch Darksiders in the modern age.

Score-4/10.

Darksiders 3 retrogrades on its predecessors with an unfocused approach that constantly clashes with itself. There are remnants of a good game here, buried within the vivacious combos of a combat style this game doesn't want to embrace. Unfortunately, it's buried far too deep to ever salvage.

Score-3.5/5.

Darksiders 3 feels like coming home for fans, and combat is a blast - but it can be hard to appreciate the good when dealing with a laundry list of technical stumbles.

Score-8/10.

Impressive effort with a few noticeable problems holding it back. Won't astound everyone, but is worth your time and cash.

Score-8/10.

Darksiders III marries the best parts of Darksiders will new mechanics, a fun world to explore, enjoyable characters and story, and an engaging combat system.

