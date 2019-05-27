×
Video Game News: Dauntless is now available for download as an Epic Store exclusive

Tousif Hasan Biswas
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
3   //    27 May 2019, 16:17 IST

Dauntless
Dauntless

Who would not love to kill monsters in a fantasy setting? That is the dream for most of the video gamers like us. Based on a pure fantasy setting, inspired by Capcom's Monster Hunter series, Dauntless is developed by Phoenix Labs.

Although the game was in beta for more than one year, now it is finally out of beta, making its way into the Epic Games store as a free to play game. The game takes place in a fantasy setting where a supernatural event has scattered the world into pieces and it keeps releasing monsters frequently. As a player of the game, your role will be to hunt those monsters and helping humanity to survive.

The description states,

Battle for survival at the edge of the world. As a Slayer, it's up to you to hunt down the boss-sized Behemoths that are devouring the land. Team up with millions of players as you master challenging co-op battles, craft deadly weapons and powerful armor, and forge your legend as a Slayer of Ramsgate.
Dauntless is a free-to-play online action RPG from Phoenix Labs. Look forward to regular updates, seasonal events, new Behemoths, and more in a rich, evolving world.

Since the announcement of the game in the Game Awards in December 2016, it has got quite a good response from the community. The beta started in April 2017 and now finally the game got out of beta on May 21st, 2019.

Dauntless
Dauntless

The game features the cross-platform facility.

As the game is an epic store exclusive, so you'll need to have an epic store account to download the game. Head over to the Epic Games Store page to find out more info about it, or you can find the official website of Dauntless here.

Stick to the Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News



