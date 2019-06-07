Video Game News: Dawn of Isles is now officially available

Dawn of Isles

Every year during summer we see lots of new games and new announcements. The mobile game industry is not an exception. Various new titles, updates are on their way during summertime. Recently, Netease has released Dawn of Isles, an adventure based MMORPG game, where players can immerse into a fantasy based world.

After a month of Closed Beta, Dawn of Isles finally made its way to the official release on Google Play and iOS store. The game has received very good feedback from the community during the closed beta period. Dawn of Isles starts with the traditional MMORPG features, where players can customize their characters in details. You'll be given the choice to select a suitable character for you in the beginning. Players start in a very colourful island where they will experience the open world. Various game modes, limited time events are also available in the game.

The official store description says,

Featuring a vibrant new world that offers a unique gaming experience, Dawn of Isles is a multiplayer roleplaying game developed by NetEase Games. Craft the tools you need with your own two hands, use powerful elemental combos in combat, and match wits against your rivals and foes!

Players will be able to adopt pets as they progress in the game. They can even dance with their pets in the flower circle and ride the furry companion. Players will have to gather resources, craft items to complete the given quests while choosing an array of weapon and skills. Players will also learn the game mechanism where environment interacts with various elements.

On the very first impression, Dawn of Isles will not fail to surprise you. The beautiful graphics, smooth gameplay and soothing music will surely hook you up for a couple of hours. I have been playing the game for 10+ hours now and it has been a great time killer. Do give it a try if you are looking for something new.

